OnePlus 5T, Older OnePlus Phones Get Google Lens Integration in Google Assistant

 
, 07 May 2018
Highlights

  • The sightings were reported on Reddit and XDA forums
  • These become some of the only few phones to get Lens on Assistant
  • Google Photos already has Google Lens on Android and iOS

Google Lens, the tech giant's advanced image recognition tool, is now available on Google Assistant on the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and OnePlus 5T for all units with the preferred device language set to English. This development comes a few weeks after the feature was rolled out on the Assistant app on Samsung's Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy Note 8. Google Lens is an upgraded version of Google Goggles that allows for visual recognition and contextual responses. For instance, users can point the camera at a particular restaurant or movie theatre and get options to check reviews, make reservations, and check out timings.

As per sightings by users on Reddit and XDA forums, first reported by XDA Developers, the four abovementioned phones from OnePlus have silently started receiving the Google Lens functionality in the Assistant app. To check for an update, you can just open the Google Assistant app. The Lens icon is now visible on the bottom right of the app, and can be used to learn more about objects by scanning them through the provided camera. With this update, the upcoming OnePlus 6 might also be in line to get Google Lens or maybe even come preloaded with the feature. We have reached out to OnePlus for a comment and will update the story accordingly.

Google Lens was unveiled back at Google I/O 2017 when its functionality looked similar to that seen on Samsung's Bixby Vision. While only a limited number of handsets have received the feature yet, Google I/O 2018 might be the occasion when Lens gets a wider rollout. Apart from Assistant, Google Lens is also available in the Google Photos app - for both Android as well as iOS.

Further reading: Google Lens, Google Assistant, Android, Google, OnePlus, OnePlus 5T
