Ola Launches Services in the UK, Starting With South Wales

Ola on Monday launched its UK services across South Wales, including Cadiff, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan. The ride-hailing app will allow customers the option of Private Hire Vehicles (PHVs) and Black Cabs (taxis) on one user-friendly platform, which will include additional transportation options in the future to provide passengers with greater choice.

To celebrate its UK launch, the Bengaluru-headquartered Ola is offering customers a limited number of discounted rides to try its new service. Customers can download the Ola app on Google Play or the iOS App Store and register for an account to begin booking rides.

Ola said it welcomes drivers to its platform to reap the benefits of market-leading introductory commission rates - as low as 10 percent for PHV drivers and 5 percent for Taxis - as well as payments made daily, to help them earn more money and access it easily.

"Ola has received positive feedback from drivers in South Wales and looks forward to providing passengers with a dynamic, new responsible service. We are determined to do a great job for the community and work closely with local authorities to help with their mobility goals," said the Managing Director of Ola UK, Ben Legg.

The ride-hailing firm added that it is working with local authorities across the UK to expand nationwide by the end of 2018 and has already obtained licences to operate in Greater Manchester.

Ola's entry into the UK follows its launch in Australia in February 2018, where it now operates in seven major cities. Over 40,000 drivers across Australia have registered since its launch in February and have completed millions of rides, the company added. Ola said it now conducts 1 billion rides each year globally, with more than 1 million drivers and 125 million customers in over 110 cities.

Written with inputs from ANI

