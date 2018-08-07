NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ola to Launch Its Ride-Hailing Service in the UK This Year

, 07 August 2018
Ola to Launch Its Ride-Hailing Service in the UK This Year

Highlights

  • Ola has obtained licences to begin operations in South Wales
  • Service will be launched in Greater Manchester also
  • Ola plans to expand country-wide by the end of the year

Indian ride-hailing firm Ola said on Tuesday it plans to launch services in the United Kingdom this year, months after it expanded its operations in Australia, in an ongoing turf war with US rival Uber Technologies.

Ola, backed by Japan's Softbank Group, has obtained licences to begin operations in South Wales in September, as well as Greater Manchester, and plans to expand country-wide by the end of the year, it said in a statement.

The ride-hailing firm will offer private vehicles for hire as well as the popular black cabs on its platform and will add more transportation options going forward, the company said.

In its press statement, Ola said, "Starting today Ola is inviting Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) and Metered Taxi drivers in Cardiff, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan to learn more about driving and registering with Ola by visiting drive.olacabs.com, to reap the benefits of a market low introductory commission rate as low as 10 percent for PHVs and 5 percent for metered taxis."

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Ola, commented: "Ola is excited to announce its plans for the UK, one of the world’s most evolved transportation markets. The UK is a fantastic place to do business and we look forward to providing a responsible, compelling, new service that can help the country meet its ever demanding mobility needs. We look forward to our continued engagement with policymakers and regulators as we expand across the country and build a company embedded in the UK."

Comments

Ola to Launch Its Ride-Hailing Service in the UK This Year
