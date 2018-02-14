Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ola Soft Launches in Australia, Starts Free Ride Trials in Perth

 
, 14 February 2018
Ola Soft Launches in Australia, Starts Free Ride Trials in Perth

Indian ride-sharing major Ola on Wednesday said it began offering two free rides in Australia's Perth city as a soft launch of its service with local partners.

"Customers in Perth can download our app, register for our account and book their rides. The first two rides up to $10 (roughly Rs. 640) value are free as part of our trial service," the city-based online cab aggregator said in a statement.

The company on January 30 announced driving into Australia to foray into the international market to rival its US-based Uber.

It also started hiring private vehicles and drivers in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth over a fortnight.

The company has sought feedback from customers and driver-partners on their experience and tips to improve the service.

"We are offering affordable fares to customers and higher commission to drivers so as to provide quality travel experience," added the statement.

Private-hire vehicle owners in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth can register with the company at drive.olacabs.com.

