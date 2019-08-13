Technology News
  Ola Acquires Bengaluru Based AI Startup Pikup.ai, for an Undisclosed Sum

Ola Acquires Bengaluru-Based AI Startup Pikup.ai, for an Undisclosed Sum

Pikup.ai uses autonomous technologies like AI, computer vision and sensor fusion to provides seamless AI-powered solutions for businesses.

Updated: 13 August 2019 16:35 IST
Ride-hailing service Ola on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 'Pikup.ai', an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up based out of Bengaluru, for an undisclosed sum.

As part of the deal, the team at Pikup.ai will join Ola.

Co-founded by Inder Singh and Ritwik Saikia, pikup.ai uses autonomous technologies like AI, computer vision and sensor fusion to provides seamless AI-powered solutions for businesses.

"As we advance on our mission to build mobility for a billion people, we are investing in futuristic technology solutions that will shape the future of mobility in India and the world," said Ankit Bhati, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ola.

"We are very excited to welcome the Pikup.ai team to Ola and we look forward to co-creating innovative technology that will help redefine the mobility experience in the times to come," Bhati said.

Ola is increasing its focus on using advanced analytics and deep technology to build futuristic mobility solutions for India and the world.

Earlier this year, Ola announced its intent to set up an Advanced Technology Centre in the San Francisco Bay area to focus on developing next-generation technologies in mobility like electric, connected and autonomous vehicles.

By bringing deep domain expertise to Ola, this 'acquihire' will also deliver innovations that continue to improve safety and transform customer experience, the company said.

"We are looking forward to joining Ola on its mission to build mobility for a billion people and are very excited about building meaningful technology solutions that have a deep impact on the lives of millions, every single day," said Inder Singh, co-founder of Pikup.ai.

