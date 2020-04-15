Technology News
loading

Ola Partners With BMC to Enable Essential Medical Trips in Mumbai

Ola has provided a dedicated fleet of cars to BMC to help ferry medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff.

By ANI | Updated: 15 April 2020 20:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ola Partners With BMC to Enable Essential Medical Trips in Mumbai

The cars will also be used to ferry doctors and BMC officials across Mumbai.

Highlights
  • Ola has provided a dedicated fleet of cars to BMC
  • It will ferry medical staff, healthcare workers, and paramedical staff
  • The cars will also be used to ferry doctors and BMC officials

Ola said on Wednesday it is partnering with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to support essential mobility during COVID-19. Ola has provided a dedicated fleet of cars to BMC to help ferry medical staff, healthcare workers, and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals in Mumbai.

The Ola cars will also be used to ferry doctors and BMC officials across Mumbai to help the frontline warriors fight against COVID-19.

"We look forward to working with Ola to find more ways of helping Mumbaikars in our fight against COVID-19 in the true spirit of the city," said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Ola said it is working closely with the authorities to ensure all drivers and cars are equipped with essentials like masks and sanitisers and will also make certain that the earmarked cars are thoroughly disinfected regularly.

"We stand committed to our resolve of ensuring help to as many people during these turbulent times," said Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications at Ola.

Recently, the company launched a new category called 'Ola Emergency' in Bengaluru, Vizag, and Nashik to help citizens get to hospitals for non-COVID related medical trips.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola, Coronavirus
Realme TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, 32-Inch Display Size Tipped
Coronavirus Lockdown: Government Allows IT Companies to Function With 50 Percent Staff From April 20

Related Stories

Ola Partners With BMC to Enable Essential Medical Trips in Mumbai
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  2. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  4. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  5. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  7. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  8. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  9. Apple Likely to Launch iPhone SE 2020 'Next Week': Report
  10. PM Modi Encourages Citizens to Download Aarogya Setu App
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Coronavirus Lockdown: Government Allows IT Companies to Function With 50 Percent Staff From April 20
  3. Ola Partners With BMC to Enable Essential Medical Trips in Mumbai
  4. Israeli Police Use Drones to Check in on COVID-19 Patients
  5. Google Launches Free Tool in Beta to Help Quickly Create Short YouTube Videos
  6. IISc Researchers Working on Tool for COVID-19 Diagnosis Based on Cough, Speech Sounds
  7. Students Can Use Government Portals to Study During Lockdown: HRD Minister
  8. Apple-Google Alliance Welcomed by European Coronavirus App Platform
  9. Realme TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, 32-Inch Display Size Tipped
  10. Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com