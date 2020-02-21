Ola Integrates Its App Emergency Button With Bengaluru Police Control Room

Bengaluru city police on Thursday said ride-hailing platform Ola has integrated its emergency button with the police control room for faster security response to passengers in trouble.

"Bengaluru city police now offers great convenience and ensures that the citizens of the city a secure ride-hailing experience by integrating Suraksha app with Ola application," said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao in a statement.

The integration will enable rider's information to be shared with the police, along with details such as the car model, driver name and the geographic coordinates of the vehicle.

When a customer presses the emergency button in the app, it will directly call up the police helpline 100 for quicker response from the nearest police station.

Pressing the emergency button will also activate Ola's safety response team for telephonic assistance to the passenger.

"Bengaluru city police is constantly working on building a safer city for its citizens and by integrating with mobility platforms like Ola," said Rao.

The Bengaluru-based company has already entered into a similar arrangement with Hyderabad police.