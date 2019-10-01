Technology News
Ola Expands Services in Two New UK Cities - Coventry, Warwick

Ola said services were launched after local councils granted both taxi and private hire licenses.

1 October 2019
Ride-hailing giant Ola on Tuesday launched its services in Coventry and Warwick, the eighth and ninth cities in the UK.

The services were launched after local councils granted the company with both taxi and private hire licenses, Ola said.

"We are thrilled to expand our service to Coventry and Warwick, having launched in Birmingham earlier this year," Alok Pandya, Ola's Regional Manager for the West Midlands, Coventry and Warwick, said in a statement.

"We feel immensely proud that our drivers have already provided over one million rides across the UK."

Passengers have taken more than one million rides across the UK through Ola's ride-hailing app, since the company launched in Cardiff in August 2018, according to the company.

Ola last month announced the expansion of its Ola Bike service to 150 cities across the country, while planning to grow its presence three times in the next 12 months. With Ola Bike, the company is making inroads into the hinterlands of India, enabling hundreds of millions of Indians have access to affordable and convenient on-demand transportation.

Being ubiquitous across India, two-wheelers are popular for being a more economical, nimble and quicker alternative to cars and buses.

"Ola Bike has enabled citizens from the smallest of towns, such as Chapra in Bihar to large metropolitan areas such as Gurgaon (Gurugram), access to quick, reliable and affordable mobility," said Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola.

