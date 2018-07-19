NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Ola Expands Its Australia Operations With Ride-Sharing Offering in Adelaide

, 19 July 2018
India's leading ride-sharing provider Ola has entered Adelaide in Australia to offer cab service to customers, the company said on Thursday.

"We encourage Adelaidians to download our application (app) and experience the Ola way to move," said Ola Australia Managing Director Simon Smith in a statement here.

The online cab aggregator, which entered Australia on January 30 to take on American rival Uber, operates in five other cities Down Under - Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane and the Goad Coast region in the east.

"About 40,000 drivers have registered on our platform and completed 15 lakh rides over the past five months in the metros and the region," recalled Smith.

To mark its foray into Adelaide, the company is offering discounted rides from Thursday.

The Ola app can be downloaded from Google Play or iOS App Store to register for an account and booking rides.

The company plans to offer ride sharing in Aussies other cities like Darwin and Hobart in the coming months.

Using Ola mobile app, users in 110 cities across India can connect with one-lakh drivers of cabs, auto-rickshaws and taxis.

"Driven by a hyperlocal approach, Ola is committed to build mobility for a billion people," added the statement.

In October last year, Ola had said that it raised $1.1 billion (Rs. 7,150 crore) through investors like SoftBank, Tencent Holdings, a leading Chinese Internet firm, and other US-based financial investors.

Further reading: Ola, Australia
