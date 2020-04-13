Technology News
  • Ola Emergency Cab Service Launched in Gurugram for Non COVID 19 Related Travel

Ola Emergency Cab Service Launched in Gurugram for Non-COVID-19 Related Travel

Users can select the 'Ola Emergency' category on the Ola app and enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 13 April 2020 18:31 IST
Ola Emergency Cab Service Launched in Gurugram for Non-COVID-19 Related Travel
Highlights
  • The service has been launched in Gurugram only for now
  • Ola says it has tied up with the Haryana government for the initiative
  • Over 100 hospitals can be chosen in Gurugram

Cab aggregator Ola on Monday announced the 'Ola Emergency' service in Gurugram for non-COVID-19 related medical travel to over 100 hospitals in the city. Launched in collaboration with the Haryana government, the service will have a dedicated network of cars equipped with masks and sanitisers that will be operated by specially trained drivers, it said.

Users can select the 'Ola Emergency' category on the Ola app and enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city. The service is only for medical travel that is non-COVID-19 related and doesn't require an ambulance, like dialysis, chemotherapy, scheduled check-ups and physical injuries among others, it said.

Customers will be charged a nominal fare according to the rate card to compensate the drivers-partners for their services, it added.

“Trips to hospitals for medical urgencies are unavoidable, even in the current times. With Ola Emergency, we are able to facilitate trips to and from hospitals across the city through the Ola app,” the statement said.

“With over 100+ Hospitals in the city mapped, ''''Ola Emergency'''' will be available 24x7 and will provide citizens with a reliable, convenient and safe transport solution for medical trips that do not require an ambulance," it added.

The service has already been launched in Bengaluru, Vizag, Bhubaneshwar, Nashik, and Varanasi, and will be launched in other major cities soon, the statement said.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, “Trips to hospitals for medical urgencies are unavoidable, even in the current times. With Ola Emergency, we are able to facilitate trips to and from hospitals across the city through the Ola app. We are grateful to the Haryana Government for the opportunity to collaborate in serving the citizens. With over 100 hospitals in the city mapped, 'Ola Emergency' will be available 24x7 and will provide citizens with a reliable, convenient and safe transport solution for medical trips that do not require an ambulance.”

