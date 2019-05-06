Technology News

Ratan Tata Invests in Ola Electric as a Part of Series A Round

Ola Electric Mobility has so far raised a total of Rs. 400 crore.

By | Updated: 6 May 2019 13:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Ratan Tata Invests in Ola Electric as a Part of Series A Round

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has invested in Ola as part of its Series A round of funding, the domestic ride-sharing company announced on Monday.

Tata is also an early investor in ANI Technologies- Ola's parent company.

"The electric vehicle ecosystem is evolving dramatically every day, and I believe Ola Electric will play a key role in its growth and development. I have always admired the vision of Bhavish Aggarwal and I'm confident that this will be part of yet another important strategic move into this new business area," Tata said in a statement.

Ola Electric is currently running several pilots involving charging solutions, battery swapping stations, and deploying vehicles across two, three and four-wheeler segments.

"Mr. Tata has been an inspiration and a mentor to me personally in shaping Ola's journey over the years. I'm very excited to welcome him on board Ola Electric as an investor and a mentor in our mission of building sustainable mobility for everyone on our planet," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola.

"He is a visionary who has inspired a generation of entrepreneurs and we are privileged to have his guidance and support once again, as we work towards our goal of a million electric vehicles in India by 2021."

Ola Electric Mobility has raised Rs. 400 crore, led by several of Ola's early investors, including Tiger Global and Matrix India, as part of its first round of investment.

In 2018, the company announced "Mission: Electric" to bring 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2021.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola, Ola Electric, Ratan Tata
Airtel TV Now Available on Web With Live TV Support
Avengers: Endgame Beats Titanic to Become Second Highest-Grossing Film of All Time
Honor Smartphones
Ratan Tata Invests in Ola Electric as a Part of Series A Round
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  6. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  7. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.