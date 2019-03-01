Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Ola Electric Mobility Unit Raises Rs. 400 Crores in First Funding Round

Ola Electric Mobility Unit Raises Rs. 400 Crores in First Funding Round

, 01 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Ola Electric Mobility Unit Raises Rs. 400 Crores in First Funding Round

Highlights

  • The funding round was led by Tiger Global and Matrix India
  • Ola Electric Mobility is led by Anand Shah and Ankit Jain
  • Ola said it planned to bring 1 million electric vehicles to roads

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, a company backed by Indian ride-hailing platform Ola, said on Friday it raised Rs. 400 crores (roughly $56.4 million) in a funding round led by several of Ola's early investors including Tiger Global and Matrix India.

This is the first round of investment for Ola Electric, which currently runs several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions.

The announcement comes a day after India's cabinet approved a scheme to spend $1.4 billion to subsidise sales of electric and hybrid vehicles as part of efforts to curb pollution and reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

Ola last year said it planned to bring 1 million electric vehicles to Indian roads in a few years.

In a press statement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Ola said, "At Ola Electric, our mission is to enable sustainable mobility for everyone. India can leapfrog problems of pollution and energy security by moving to electric mobility, create millions of new jobs and economic opportunity, and lead the world." He added, "I'm excited to partner with Lee and Avnish again, and look forward to recreating a very successful partnership and a transformative business!"

Lee Fixel, Partner, Tiger Global Management added, "We are excited to invest in Ola Electric Mobility, which we believe is the early front-runner in this space and well-positioned to build the ecosystem for electric mobility. As Ola's first institutional investors, we are excited to begin this new journey with Ola Electric and partner in creating yet another impactful mobility business."

Avnish Bajaj, Founder and MD, Matrix India also said, "We couldn't be more excited in repeating our successful early partnership with Ola, with our investment in Ola Electric Mobility. Ola's vision about the role of electric mobility, especially in India for sustainable development, and the approach to making it work at scale is unique. We are privileged to be a partner on this journey!"

Anand Shah, Head of Ola Electric Mobility said, "The first problem to solve in electric mobility is charging: users need a dependable, convenient, and affordable replacement for the petrol pump. By making electric easy for commercial vehicles that deliver a disproportionate share of kilometres travelled, we can jumpstart the electric vehicle revolution."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Ola, Ola Electric Mobility, Electric Vehicles
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8 Get Bixby Button Remapping Support
Pricee
Ola Electric Mobility Unit Raises Rs. 400 Crores in First Funding Round
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 675 Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  3. Asus Reveals List of Phones Expected to Get Android 9 Pie in 2019
  4. Realme 3 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of Its March 4 Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Beta in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones to Ship With Pre-Applied Screen Protectors
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30 First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.