Ola on Thursday launched an in-trip insurance programme for its customers across India, providing cover up to Rs. 5 lakh in cases such as loss of baggage or laptops, missed flights, accidental medical expense, ambulance transportation cover, and more. Ola says it is extending the benefits of its driver partner 'Chalo Befikar' insurance program to riders, and that this will be available across all categories such as cabs, auto, kaali-peeli, and e-rickshaw. The cab-hailing company has partnered with Acko General Insurance to launch the programme across over 110 cities in the country.

Under the 'Chalo Befikar' programme, a user booking an Ola ride can select in-trip insurance cover, and then pay a premium of Re. 1 for all intra-city travel, Re. 10 for Ola Rentals, and Re. 15 for Ola Outstation. The insurance programme will be rolled out to all cities in the coming weeks, Ola noted. The in-trip insurance program is optional and can be purchased via the Ola app. You can make the claims using the Ola app, and other options include Acko's website and mobile app, as well as its call centre.

"We are thrilled to introduce in-trip insurance for our customers under the 'Chalo Befikar' insurance program. Just for INR 1, Ola customers can avail an insurance policy of INR 5 lakh which will also provide cover for missed flights, loss of baggage, loss of laptop, emergency hotel requirements, and many more. The launch of this initiative, a first of its kind in India, reiterates our resolve of building customer-first solutions," said Vishal Kaul, Chief Operating Officer, Ola.

Meanwhile, Varun Dua, Founder & CEO, Acko General Insurance said, "As India's first insure-tech player we made this possible with our capabilities in product design along with our technology platform that is capable of high volume insurance transactions in real time for both policy issuance and claims management."

Also, Ola says that its partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance will also be live in the coming months. Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company said, "At ICICI Lombard, we are proud to partner with Ola, India's leading ridesharing platform. We are happy to offer yet another of our innovative digital insurance solutions to their customers. As India's leading general insurance company, we have always been ahead in terms of introducing new age solutions that address the emerging market dynamics and meet the requirements of India's young and aspiring consumers. We believe that this partnership will immensely benefit Ola's large base of customers."

In order to avail the in-trip insurance program, new users will have to go to Menu > Profile > Ride Insurance, and then turn the toggle insurance switch On. Notably, once you have given your consent, insurance will be charged on all your future rides unless the toggle is put to Off.

The Ola 'Chalo Befikar' insurance covers accidental medical expense (Rs. 1,00,00), hospital daily allowance (Rs. 500), OPD treatment (Rs. 3,000), ambulance transportation (Rs. 10,000), accidental death benefit (Rs. 5,00,000), missed flights (Rs. 5,000), loss of baggage (Rs. 20,000), and more.