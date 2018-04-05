Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ola 'Chalo Befikar' In-Trip Insurance Programme Launched for Riders, Can Be Availed at Re. 1

 
, 05 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Ola 'Chalo Befikar' In-Trip Insurance Programme Launched for Riders, Can Be Availed at Re. 1

Highlights

  • Ola in-trip insurance programme available across 110+ cities
  • Insurance can be purchased and claimed via Ola app
  • It covers loss of baggage, missed flights, and accidental medical expense

Ola on Thursday launched an in-trip insurance programme for its customers across India, providing cover up to Rs. 5 lakh in cases such as loss of baggage or laptops, missed flights, accidental medical expense, ambulance transportation cover, and more. Ola says it is extending the benefits of its driver partner 'Chalo Befikar' insurance program to riders, and that this will be available across all categories such as cabs, auto, kaali-peeli, and e-rickshaw. The cab-hailing company has partnered with Acko General Insurance to launch the programme across over 110 cities in the country.

Under the 'Chalo Befikar' programme, a user booking an Ola ride can select in-trip insurance cover, and then pay a premium of Re. 1 for all intra-city travel, Re. 10 for Ola Rentals, and Re. 15 for Ola Outstation. The insurance programme will be rolled out to all cities in the coming weeks, Ola noted. The in-trip insurance program is optional and can be purchased via the Ola app. You can make the claims using the Ola app, and other options include Acko's website and mobile app, as well as its call centre.

"We are thrilled to introduce in-trip insurance for our customers under the 'Chalo Befikar' insurance program. Just for INR 1, Ola customers can avail an insurance policy of INR 5 lakh which will also provide cover for missed flights, loss of baggage, loss of laptop, emergency hotel requirements, and many more. The launch of this initiative, a first of its kind in India, reiterates our resolve of building customer-first solutions," said Vishal Kaul, Chief Operating Officer, Ola.

Meanwhile, Varun Dua, Founder & CEO, Acko General Insurance said, "As India's first insure-tech player we made this possible with our capabilities in product design along with our technology platform that is capable of high volume insurance transactions in real time for both policy issuance and claims management."

Also, Ola says that its partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance will also be live in the coming months. Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company said, "At ICICI Lombard, we are proud to partner with Ola, India's leading ridesharing platform. We are happy to offer yet another of our innovative digital insurance solutions to their customers. As India's leading general insurance company, we have always been ahead in terms of introducing new age solutions that address the emerging market dynamics and meet the requirements of India's young and aspiring consumers. We believe that this partnership will immensely benefit Ola's large base of customers."

In order to avail the in-trip insurance program, new users will have to go to Menu > Profile > Ride Insurance, and then turn the toggle insurance switch On. Notably, once you have given your consent, insurance will be charged on all your future rides unless the toggle is put to Off.

The Ola 'Chalo Befikar' insurance covers accidental medical expense (Rs. 1,00,00), hospital daily allowance (Rs. 500), OPD treatment (Rs. 3,000), ambulance transportation (Rs. 10,000), accidental death benefit (Rs. 5,00,000), missed flights (Rs. 5,000), loss of baggage (Rs. 20,000), and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola, Ola Chalo Befiker, Cabs, Insurance
Honor 10 Launch Expected at May 15 London Event
Tech Companies Aim for Easy Access Over Brawny Security at Offices
Ola 'Chalo Befikar' In-Trip Insurance Programme Launched for Riders, Can Be Availed at Re. 1
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 102GB Data at Rs. 251 to Watch IPL 2018
  2. Can Nokia 6 (2018) Win Against Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G5S Plus?
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro With Free Earphones, and Other Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest Deals
  4. Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Vivo V7 vs Oppo F5
  5. Facebook Says Most of Its 2 Billion Users Had Their Data 'Scraped'
  6. Airtel Revives Rs. 649 Plan, Offers 65 Percent More Data, Unlimited Calls
  7. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus Launch Expected on April 19
  8. Moto G6 Play to Feature 4000mAh Battery With TurboPower Support: Report
  9. Nokia 7 Plus With 6-Inch Display, 3800mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 6 May Launch Alongside 'OnePlus Bullets Wireless' Earphones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.