Technology News
loading

Ola Begins Signing Up Drivers in London as Uber Gets Banned

Ola said it would launch in London with driver facial recognition technology and systems to "eliminate misrepresentation."

By | Updated: 27 November 2019 09:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Ola Begins Signing Up Drivers in London as Uber Gets Banned

One day after Uber Technologies Inc.'s future in London was cast in doubt, rival Ola said it had started signing up drivers in London on Tuesday and will start service in the city within weeks. Ola had been expected to begin its London business before the end of the year, but the company now expects a January launch, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who didn't want to be named discussing private plans. The Indian ride-hailing company, backed by SoftBank Group, said it already served "millions" of customers in other UK cities since its rollout last year, including Liverpool, Birmingham and Bristol.

The company held "constructive conversations" with local authorities and would be "fully compliant" with rules set by transit authority Transport for London, Simon Smith, Ola's international head, said in a statement Tuesday.

Market leader Uber was banned from London on Monday by TfL over concerns about customer safety, after its app was shown to be vulnerable to drivers faking their identities. The company said it will appeal, but the decision gave competitors an opportunity to muscle in on the negative attention.

In its statement, Ola said it would launch in London with driver facial recognition technology and systems to "eliminate misrepresentation." Uber said Monday it would also bring a facial recognition system to London, but didn't say when. Ola, owned by ANI Technologies Pvt, is also Uber's biggest rival in India.

The company won't be short of competition for riders in the lucrative UK market. Daimler AG-backed Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, relaunched in London in June around the same time French private-hire limousine operator Kapten started service in the British capital. Rival Wheely relocated its headquarters from Moscow to London earlier in the year.

Still, Ola should be Uber's biggest concern, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. If reports are accurate, Bolt has only raised around $190 million to $280 million in funding so far, compared with the $3.8 billion Ola is said to have racked up, analysts led by Brian Nowak said in June.

"We believe Ola is arguably a greater threat if media reports of Ola's entry into London at the end of the year prove accurate," the analysts said at the time.

© 2019 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola, London, UK, SoftBank
Aadhaar Excludes Homeless and Transgender People, Study Shows
Cartosat-3: ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Imaging Satellite Along With 13 US Nano Satellites
Honor Smartphones
Ola Begins Signing Up Drivers in London as Uber Gets Banned
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  2. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  3. Samsung’s Android 10 Roadmap Tips Rollout to Begin in January Next Year
  4. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  5. Vivo Z5i With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  6. Huawei Launches Smart Screen V75 4K TV, Sound X Smart Speaker
  7. Honor V30, V30 Pro With Dual-Mode 5G Support, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. UIDAI Launches More Secure mAadhaar App for Android, iOS
  9. Honor Reveals Which Phones Will Get Magic UI 3.0 Update
  10. Xiaomi Mi Super Sale Offers Up to Rs. 3,000 Off on Redmi K20 Series, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Sun Direct Now Offering SD, HD Set-Top Boxes in India Starting at Rs. 1,799
  2. Cartosat-3: ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Imaging Satellite Along With 13 US Nano Satellites
  3. Honor Reveals Which Phones Will Get Magic UI 3.0 Update
  4. Xiaomi Phone With 5G Connectivity and 66W Fast Charging Support Receives 3C Certification: Report
  5. ISRO Successfully Inserts Cartosat-3, 13 US Nano Satellites Into Orbit
  6. Jio Fiber Preview Offer No Longer Available for New Users; Many Existing Users Still Enjoying Its Benefits
  7. Samsung Android 10 Stable Update Roadmap Released, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 to Get Upgraded in January 2020
  8. Twitter to Remove Accounts Inactive for Over 6 Months
  9. Apple Says Recent Changes Improve User Privacy, but Some US Lawmakers See Them as an Effort to Edge Out Rivals
  10. Google Shopping Adds New Features to Connect Users, Retailers in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.