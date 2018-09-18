Ola Announces Plans to Enter New Zealand, Its Third International Market

Ride-sharing platform Ola on Tuesday announced its plans begin its operations in New Zealand, with service offerings in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington. Serving a billion rides annually, Ola has successful operations in India, Australia and the UK.

To build Ola's presence locally, Brian Dewil has been appointed as Country Manager for New Zealand. Dewil has over 15 years of experience working in the technology and startup industry.

"We see a real opportunity in New Zealand to provide a fair alternative in the ride-share space for both customers and drivers," said co-founder and CEO Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal.

Adding to this he said that the company has invested in understanding the New Zealand customer and devised the right strategy to meet their transport needs.

"We are the ride-share brand that cares and are looking forward to creating high-quality transport experiences for both passengers and drivers in New Zealand," added Aggarwal.

With a refreshed approach to ride-sharing, Ola's launch into New Zealand follows its successful launch in Australia in February 2018 and the UK in August 2018.

"Kiwis have had too little choice when it comes to ride-share. Ola's arrival will create a compelling experience that puts the quality of rides first. I'm excited to build the local team and business in New Zealand and provide a healthy contribution to the nation's local mobility infrastructure," said Brian Dewil, Country Manager NZ at Ola.