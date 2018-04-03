Ola Acquires Ridlr Public Transport and Ticketing App

Cab aggregator Ola on Tuesday announced the acquisition of end-to-end public transport ticketing and commuting app, Ridlr. Ola said the the integration of Ridlr will bring new opportunities for users to serve their mobility needs, and that the acquisition complements Ola's continued efforts to integrate its mobility platform with public transportation infrastructure.

Ridlr enables users to search and book public transport options on their mobile phones. The platform's proprietary Internet of Things (IoT) devices are claimed to bring digital capabilities to public transportation in India.

Combining Ridlr's innovations in mass transit with Ola's mobility products will enable true multi-modal mobility solutions for users at scale, Ola added. With this acquisition, Ola will bring new technology and mobility options as it works to expand into and partner with cities in India and abroad, the company said.

"Public transportation serves millions of Indians every day, and powering these needs with real-time information, mobile ticketing, cashless payments, and reliable services is bound to impact their end experience. The challenge really is to make the entire ecosystem inclusive and robust for all," said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola.

"Ridlr, in a short span has made huge strides in this space, and this latest acquisition lends muscle to our efforts in making transportation a far more holistic service. I am delighted to welcome the Ridlr team on board and join our mission of building mobility for a billion people," he added.

"The digital technology-driven services of Ridlr and Ola are a perfect synergistic fit. We have been offering end-to-end mass transit solutions to Indians, making their daily commute seamless across different public transportation modes. Ola, on the other hand, has made deep in-roads in the realm of urban mobility through its smart ridesharing solutions," said Brijraj Vaghani, founder of Ridlr.

"By joining forces with Ola, we are delighted to become part of an evolved ecosystem that will act as a one-stop destination for any urban commute in an affordable and seamless manner," Vaghani added.

Ridlr's team of 64 employees will be joining Ola. Ridlr is currently serving commuters in Mumbai and Delhi with partnerships with BEST, Delhi Metro, and Mumbai metro, along with pilots in several other cities. Brijraj Vaghani, will continue leading the company's operations.