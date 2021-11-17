Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Octi Metaverse Inspired Video Sharing App Launched, Will Reward Creators With Digital Currency

Octi Metaverse-Inspired Video-Sharing App Launched, Will Reward Creators With Digital Currency

The digital coins can be redeemed by creators to buy real or virtual goods within the app's store, the Octi Shop.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 November 2021 11:12 IST
Octi Metaverse-Inspired Video-Sharing App Launched, Will Reward Creators With Digital Currency

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Octi_App

Octi's collection of digital assets allows users to don costumes and create video in virtual environments

Highlights
  • Octi has been updated from an earlier version
  • The iPhone app contains a library of virtual props and scenes
  • Facial recognition is gone from the new version of Octi

An app that allows users to create and share videos that blend elements of the physical and virtual worlds has been launched on Tuesday, with financing from James Murdoch and entertainment industry backers.

Octi, which has been updated from an earlier version, seeks to capitalise on burgeoning consumer interest in augmented reality, a technology that superimposes computer images over the real world. The iPhone app contains a library of virtual props and scenes that users can incorporate in their videos. The company rewards creators with digital currency.

The app debuts within months of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg popularising the concept of a "metaverse." It has attracted investment from Murdoch's Lupa Systems, LiveNation Entertainment, and longtime music executive Jimmy Iovine.

This version of Octi represents a departure from the social networking app the company introduced in January 2020, which drew controversy over its use of facial recognition that identified a person's favourite YouTube videos or Spotify favourites after users of the app pointed their phone cameras at them.

Facial recognition is gone from the new version of Octi, which is now built around interacting with 3D virtual objects — "an after-thought" in the original that proved popular with users, Octi Chief Operating Officer Brian Biggott said in an interview.

Octi's collection of digital assets allows users to don costumes — perhaps a pair of goofy sunglasses or a traffic cone hat — and create a video in virtual environments, such as a digital recreation of the Great Hall from the Harry Potter movies.

Users can scan their surroundings and interact with digital characters, such as the 3D version of the Funko POP version of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean's Jack Sparrow or Nintendo Pokemon characters such as the turtle-like Squirtle, in the real-world.

Octi uses virtual currency to encourage its users to create videos, awarding Octi Coins for competing in themed challenges, authoring videos that other users like — or for importing their own objects from the real world that others users incorporate into their videos. These coins can be redeemed to buy real or virtual goods within the app's store, the Octi Shop.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Octi, Augmented reality, Virtual reality
Moto Watch 100 With Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Launched
Octi Metaverse-Inspired Video-Sharing App Launched, Will Reward Creators With Digital Currency
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  3. Watch the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  6. Amazfit GTS 3 review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  7. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  8. Windows 11 Blocks EdgeDeflector, Users Forced to Open URLs on Edge
  9. No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $700 Million, Set to Edge Out F9
  10. Infinix Note 11i With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla 2020 California Crash: US Transportation Safety Board Closes Probe, No Action Taken
  2. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Exercises More Options, Sells $973 Million in Stock for Taxes
  3. Space-Time Travel Through Wormholes Could Be a Possiblity, New Study States
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Mark Lowest Values in Weeks, Tether Manages to Hold Steady as Crypto Market Dips
  5. Moto G200 Design, Colour Variants Tipped by Alleged Renders; May Sport 108-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup
  6. Octi Metaverse-Inspired Video-Sharing App Launched, Will Reward Creators With Digital Currency
  7. Moto Watch 100 With Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Launched
  8. Twitter Rolls Out Redesigned Misinformation Warning Labels
  9. Snapchat, Spotify, Google Cloud Back Up After Brief Outage
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Is Not Quite What You Were Waiting For
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com