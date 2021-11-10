Nykaa Surges to Near Rs. 1 Lakh Crore Valuation in Blockbuster Debut

Shares of cosmetics-to-fashion platform Nykaa made a blockbuster opening on Wednesday, valuing the Indian company at near $13 billion (roughly Rs. 96,686 crore), in the latest startup listing after food delivery firm Zomato's stellar debut in July.
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the profit-making company that owns the Nykaa brand, soared 89.2 percent to Rs. 2,129 after opening at Rs. 2,018 in pre-open trade.
The debut price was at a 79.4 percent premium to the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs. 1,125, giving the company a valuation of Rs. 95,437 crore.
The company's offering last week drew bids worth $32.55 billion (roughly Rs. 2,42,119 crore) as it was oversubscribed by nearly 82 times, signalling strong investor demand for a startup that, unlike many others, has already achieved profitability.
"Nykaa has a seen a strong listing due to positive market sentiment ... since it is the only profit-making company in the digital space, it is receiving higher investor traction," said Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research, Religare Broking.
However, the startup's valuations look expensive at these (levels) despite factoring in strong long-term growth prospects, Mishra added.
Several high-profile Indian startups have already filed or are planning to file for IPOs, including Ant Group-backed fintech firm Paytm, SoftBank-backed companies hotel aggregator Oyo, ride-hailing firm Ola, and logistics provider Delhivery.
The listing comes at a time when companies are seeking to capitalise on an Indian market that has scaled record highs on the back of a decline in COVID-19 cases, a reopening of the economy and ample liquidity.
Nykaa, which functions in two broad segments, namely beauty and personal care and apparel & accessories, was incorporated in 2012 and swiftly became a popular name among Indian consumers.
The startup, whose investors include private-equity firm TPG, Fidelity and Indian celebrities Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, runs its online operations through mobile applications and websites along with 80 brick-and-mortar stores across the country, as of August 31.
