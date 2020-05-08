Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • NRAI to Launch Its Own Food Delivery Platform to Take on Zomato, Swiggy

NRAI to Launch Its Own Food Delivery Platform to Take on Zomato, Swiggy

NRAI said the platform will be beneficial for restaurants and customers both.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 8 May 2020 13:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NRAI to Launch Its Own Food Delivery Platform to Take on Zomato, Swiggy

NRAI said that the monopoly of 2-3 food aggregators is hurting the restaurants’ businesses

Highlights
  • NRAI will come up with its own food delivery service
  • It is expected to take on Zomato and Swiggy
  • The association criticised the dominant food delivery apps

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is planning to build its own online platform to take on food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy. The announcement was made in a 'COVID-19 Townhall' held by the company on Wednesday. The new platform will enable online food ordering and delivery services along with loyalty programmes. NRAI said that that the current food delivery model is riddled with deep discounts and it is not benefiting the restaurants but only helping the aggregator apps. The association's new move is aimed at reducing the dependence of restaurants on such apps. NRAI has been had loggerheads with aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy since last year.

NRAI, that represents about 6 lakh restaurant businesses, outlined several guiding principles for its new platform. It said that the new tech solution for restaurants will not try to become another “digital landlord” and will be transparent with processes and settlements that are easy to understand and honest. It said that the initiative is aimed at strengthening the relationship with customers through a model which is beneficial for both customers and restaurant operators.

“We have taken a very critical first step of taking control of our business through our own digital initiatives and we have formed specific small teams," Anurag Katriar, NRAI President said during an online town hall meeting. He also said that there is a team working on food home delivery solutions. While talking about food aggregator apps, he said that the way things are going on, it is helping no one else but only the enterprise values of those companies.

The teams of the association are working on looking for partners to provide the needed technology, logistics, and delivery services. This is expected to help restaurants grow their business who have allegedly become dependent on the food aggregator companies.

"The time has come for us to actually work together and identify technology solutions and take ownership of this digital ordering space for ourselves," Thomas Fenn, co-founder of Mahabelly restaurant said.

During the NRAI COVID-19 Townhall meeting, Fenn also mentioned about a survey done by Competition Commission of India that said that the food aggregators are cannibalising dine-in restaurants and the burden is shifting to restaurants. NRAI has protested several times against the allegedly unfair deep-discounts offered by the food delivery apps.

While talking about contactless dining, Katriar said, “We are looking at our own solution rather than waiting for an aggregator to come in. Again, a small team is working on it on behalf of NRAI.” He was possibly responding to a concept Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal had announced last month. Goyal had said that post lockdown, Zomato will be launching Contactless Dining where there will be no use of “high touch elements”. The experience will include “contactless menu, contactless ordering and contactless payment”.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NRAI, Food Delivery Apps, Zomato, Swiggy, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Four More Shots Please! Renewed for Season 3, With Tannishtha Chatterjee as Director
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro

Related Stories

NRAI to Launch Its Own Food Delivery Platform to Take on Zomato, Swiggy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  4. Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to Launch in India Today
  5. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launched in India
  6. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  7. The Best Apple Arcade Games You Can Play: May 2020
  8. Mi 10 Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon India; Mi Box Debut Confirmed
  9. iPhone 12 Series' 5G Connectivity to Have Some Limitations, Tipster Claims
  10. NRAI to Launch Its Own Food Delivery Platform to Take on Zomato, Swiggy
#Latest Stories
  1. NRAI to Launch Its Own Food Delivery Platform to Take on Zomato, Swiggy
  2. Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,499
  3. Four More Shots Please! Renewed for Season 3, With Tannishtha Chatterjee as Director
  4. Mi 10 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,499
  6. WeChat Monitors Files Shared by International Users to Bolster Censorship in China, Says Citizen Lab
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to Go on Sale in India Starting May 10: All You Need to Know
  8. Betaal Trailer: Colonial-Era Zombies in SRK-Produced Netflix Horror Series
  9. Google Parent Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs Cancels Toronto 'Smart City' Project
  10. Uber Sees Rides Recovering From Coronavirus Lows, Banks on Food-Delivery Momentum
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com