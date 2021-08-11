Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Norton Set to Buy Computer Security Rival Avast for Over $8 Billion

Norton Set to Buy Computer Security Rival Avast for Over $8 Billion

Norton chief executive Vincent Pilette said deal will “enable us to achieve our vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely.”

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 August 2021 12:52 IST
Norton Set to Buy Computer Security Rival Avast for Over $8 Billion

CEO of Avast said that amid increasing global cyberthreats, tie-up would allow for enhanced solutions

Highlights
  • Combined company, to be listed on the Nasdaq, will be dual headquartered
  • More than 500 million users will benefit
  • Pilette was set to become chief executive of the expanded group

US cybersecurity giant NortonLifeLock is to buy Czech rival Avast for over $8 billion (roughly Rs. 59,560 crores) to create a leading consumer business, the pair announced Wednesday after the pandemic fuelled online activity.

The deal, equivalent to more than EUR 6.7 billion (roughly Rs. 58,400 crores), "is a huge step forward for consumer cybersafety and will ultimately enable us to achieve our vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely", Norton chief executive Vincent Pilette said in a joint statement.

Ondrej Vlcek, chief executive of London-listed Avast, said that amid increasing global cyberthreats, the tie-up would allow for "enhanced solutions and services, with improved capabilities".

More than 500 million users will benefit from the new group's safety offerings, the statement added.

Pilette was set to become chief executive of the expanded group, while Vlcek is to join NortonLifeLock as president and become a member of the NortonLifeLock board.

The combined company, to be listed on the Nasdaq, will be dual headquartered in Prague and Tempe, Arizona.

Businesses worldwide are at threat from an increasingly lucrative form of digital hostage-taking, or ransomware attacks, that typically see hackers encrypting victims' data and then demanding money for restored access.

A massive ransomware attack on US tech firm Kaseya in July affected businesses from pharmacies to gas stations in at least 17 countries.

While Kaseya was little known to the public, analysts say it was a ripe target as its software is used by around 40,000 businesses, allowing the hackers to paralyse many companies with a single blow.

"At a time when global cyber threats are growing, yet cyber safety penetration remains very low, together with NortonLifeLock, we will be able to accelerate our shared vision of providing holistic cyber protection for consumers around the globe," Vlcek added Wednesday.

US cybersecurity officials last week announced that Amazon, Google, and Microsoft had enlisted to help them fight ransomware and defend cloud computing systems from hackers.

The tech giants are among firms signed on to be part of a Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative intended to combine government and private skills and resources to fight hackers, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avast, Norton, cybersecurity, ransomware, malware
Samsung Galaxy A10 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report

Related Stories

Norton Set to Buy Computer Security Rival Avast for Over $8 Billion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  2. OnePlus Trolls Samsung Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  3. Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Goes Official
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  5. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  6. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  7. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Key Specifications, Price, Renders Leak Again
  10. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Bravia XR-77A80J, Bravia KD-85X85J 4K TV Models With HDMI 2.1 Support Launched in India
  2. Norton Set to Buy Computer Security Rival Avast for Over $8 Billion
  3. Samsung Galaxy A10 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
  4. Elon Musk Comes Forward to Assist NASA With Spacesuits as Moon Mission Pushed to April 2025
  5. Idris Elba Cast as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Movie Due April 2022
  6. OnePlus Trolls Samsung With Its Own Version of Foldable Phone Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  7. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hackers Stole Record $600 Million
  8. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Phones, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Hands-on Video Appears Online; Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Salesforce Jumps Into Streaming With Salesforce+, to Feature Business-Focussed Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com