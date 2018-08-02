HMD Global, the official licensee for the Nokia phone brand, on Thursday announced that it is bringing elements of the classic Snake game to Facebook's new camera AR platform with the new Snake Mask and Snake Real World augmented reality (AR) filters on the social networking platform. With Facebook Live integration, users will also be able to broadcast with the filters live to their friends and/ or people that follow them. The camera effect is available across Android and iOS-powered devices, and not just Nokia smartphones. It is accessible in India as well. You might be able to see the filters over the next few days.

To access the feature, go into the Facebook app and click the Camera icon on the top left. From here, choose one of the Snake filters from the list on the bottom, while using the selfie camera. We weren't able to independently verify the availability of the new Snake AR filters, and they may be gradually rolling out as a server-side update. Both of the filters are a modern take on the classic Snake mobile game made popular on legacy Nokia phones.

Launched back in February 2017, the classic Snake game made a comeback in a modern avatar on the Facebook Messenger app, and is currently available for everyone to play for free on Android and iOS. The company claims that the Snake on Messenger has gained over 121 million players across the world.

"The world-famous game snaked its way back into people's hearts at MWC in 2017, when we announced Snake for Facebook Messenger. It was designed for a new social generation; fans could invite friends to play and share scores making it even more playable than first time round. This was the first time in Snake's history that it went onto a universal channel, rather than a device preload, and it gained 121 million players around the world," said Pekka Rantala, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of HMD Global.

"Now we launch an even more immersive experience to fans by allowing them to be the snake itself and eat the apples with filters available on Facebook camera - here at HMD Global we are bringing the much-loved gaming icon to a new AR era," he added.