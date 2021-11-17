Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Nokia Plans to Launch Cloud Based Software Subscription Service for Telecom Companies

Nokia Plans to Launch Cloud-Based Software Subscription Service for Telecom Companies

While some of Nokia's software portfolio will be offered under subscription from this year, more will be commercially available in early 2022.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 November 2021 12:23 IST
Nokia Plans to Launch Cloud-Based Software Subscription Service for Telecom Companies

When Nokia created its software division in 2016, the idea was to get into subscription too

Highlights
  • A cloud-based software platform can lower costs
  • Nokia has been in discussions with potential customers
  • Many technology companies have been moving toward a subscription model

Nokia said on Wednesday it plans to launch a cloud-based software subscription service targeting telecom companies for providing software around analytics, security, and data management.

Many technology companies have been moving toward a subscription model from upfront licensing to build a predictable, recurring business.

While some of Nokia's software portfolio will be offered under subscription from this year, more will be commercially available in early 2022.

When Nokia created its software division in 2016, the idea was to get into subscription too, but we never executed, Senior Vice President Mark Bunn said in an interview.

"Now we have executed on it ... we have built underlying technology to be able to operate at scale," he said.

A cloud-based software platform can lower costs, make it easier to deploy and manage, and customers can try the platform before committing for long-term use.

Nokia, which has been in discussions with potential customers, said it is targeting an addressable market of $3.1 billion (roughly Rs. 23,060 crore) for the 2021-2025 period, with an annual growth rate of about 25-30 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia
Tesla 2020 California Crash: US Transportation Safety Board Closes Probe, No Action Taken

Related Stories

Nokia Plans to Launch Cloud-Based Software Subscription Service for Telecom Companies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  3. Watch the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
  4. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  5. Windows 11 Blocks EdgeDeflector, Users Forced to Open URLs on Edge
  6. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  7. Amazfit GTS 3 review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  8. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  9. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
#Latest Stories
  1. Ptron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, 15-Hours of Playtime Launched in India
  2. One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12 to Debut in India Starting December, Samsung Lists Phones, Launch Timelines
  3. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Tipped to Come With a 5,000mAh Battery; Fresh Images Surface Online
  4. How Did Heavy Metals Like Gold, Uranium Form? Research Says Answer Lies in Black Holes
  5. Vivo V23e 5G to Launch on November 23, 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Teased
  6. Moto Edge X, Moto Edge S30 Specifications, Renders Leak via Alleged TENAA Listings, 144Hz Displays Tipped
  7. Google Meet for Premium Workspace Users Upgraded With Support for 500 Participants
  8. Redmi Note 8 Android 11 Update for Indian Users Reportedly Ready
  9. Nokia Plans to Launch Cloud-Based Software Subscription Service for Telecom Companies
  10. Tesla 2020 California Crash: US Transportation Safety Board Closes Probe, No Action Taken
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com