Technology News

Nike's Plan for Better-Fitting Shoes: Show Us Your Feet

Nike says it will use the information to improve the design of its shoes.

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 16:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nike's Plan for Better-Fitting Shoes: Show Us Your Feet

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Nike

Nike wants to meet your feet.

The sneaker seller will add a foot-scanning tool on its app this summer that will measure the length, width and other dimensions of customers' feet after they point a smartphone camera to their toes. The app will then tell shoppers what size to buy each of its shoes in, which Nike hopes will get you in the right fit and cut down on costly returns as it seeks to sell more of its goods through its websites and apps.

But Nike will also get something it has never had before: a flood of data on the feet of regular people, a potential goldmine for the shoe maker, which says it will use the information to improve the design of its shoes. Nike mainly relies on the feet of star athletes to build its kicks.

"Nikes will become better and better fitting shoes for you and everyone else," says Michael Martin, who oversees Nike's websites and apps.

Nike won't sell or share the data to other companies, Martin says. And he says shoppers don't have to save the foot scans to their Nike accounts. But if they do, they'll only have to scan their feet once and Nike's apps, websites and stores will know your dimensions every time you need to buy sneakers. Workers at Nike stores will also be equipped with iPods to do the scanning, replacing those metal sizing contraptions.

The challenging part for Nike is convincing people they need to measure their feet in the first place. Most think they already know what their shoe size is, says Brad Eckhart, who was an executive at shoe store chain Finish Line and is now a principal at retail consultancy Columbus Consulting,

But Nike says it gets half a million complaints a year from customers related to fit and sizing. And it admits what many shoppers have already suspected: Each of its shoe styles fit differently, even if they are in the same size. A leather sneaker may be tighter and require a bigger size. Knit ones may be more forgiving. And shoelaces can throw everything off.

Shoe size is "effectively a lie," says Martin. "And it's a lie that we've perpetuated."

Matt Powell, a sports industry analyst at NPD Group, says the tool might be most valuable for people want to run or play basketball in their sneakers, since the wrong fit can cause injury. But Powell says most people buy sneakers just to walk around in.

Still, finding the right size is a problem for shoppers: "There really is no industry standard for what is a size 10," Powell says.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nike
Samsung Galaxy A70 May 2019 Android Security Patch Rollout Begins: Report
Realme X Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB of RAM
Honor Smartphones
Nike's Plan for Better-Fitting Shoes: Show Us Your Feet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  4. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  6. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  8. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  9. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.