Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix for Android Spotted With Variable Playback Speed Option in New Test

Netflix for Android Spotted With Variable Playback Speed Option in New Test

Netflix is taking the YouTube route by letting users adjust the playback speed of their favourite content.

By | Updated: 25 October 2019 16:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix for Android Spotted With Variable Playback Speed Option in New Test

Photo Credit: Android Police

Netflix app appears to have a Speed option to let you adjust playback speed

Highlights
  • Netflix for Android appears to get variable playback speed option
  • Multiple users have reported its existence
  • The new feature seems to let users slow down or raise playback speed

Netflix has been spotted testing an option to offer variable playback speed to let you consume a large part of your favourite series or movie in the shortest time possible. Multiple users have reported that the new feature is making way to the Netflix app for Android devices. However, it is unclear whether the company would offer the option to adjust playback speed on other platforms, too. It appears that Netflix is initially testing the variable playback speed feature through a server-side update for select users. It is also uncertain whether the feature will ever leave testing and be broadly rolled out.

As highlighted by various users on Twitter, there is a Speed option on the playback screen of the Netflix for Android app. It brings a pop-up from which you can change the playback speed of your content. There are options to either slow down the speed from normal (1x) to 0.75x or 0.5x or move it faster to 1.25x or 1.5x.

The feature appears to be provided to select Android users. Nevertheless, it is likely to reach other platforms such as iOS, Android TV, and the Web.

As reported by Android Police, the option to adjust playback speed on the Netflix app seems to be in pilot testing for at least more than a week. The video streaming service, however, is yet to make its official announcement.

We've reached out to Netflix for clarity on the new development and will update this space when we hear back.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video haven't yet offered variable playback speed support for the masses. However, YouTube is one of the popular video streaming services that is allowing users to adjust playback speed for a long time. It is especially useful if you don't have enough time to watch hours of your favourite content but are keen to catch all most of its scenes.

Back in November, Netflix updated its iOS app with new controls to move the content 10 seconds forward and back with a single tap. The company also earlier this year enabled Android and iOS users to let them share their favourite movies and TV shows to Instagram stories.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix for Android, Netflix, Android
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
BSNL Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666 Prepaid Plans Revised to Offer Unlimited Calls to Mumbai and Delhi Circles
Google Search Being Improved to Better Understand Natural Language Queries
Honor Smartphones
Netflix for Android Spotted With Variable Playback Speed Option in New Test
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Pictures of Impact Craters on Moon
  2. Redmi Note 8 Review
  3. iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+: Which Is the Best Camera Phone You Can Buy?
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale Again in India Today
  5. Google’s New Apps Want to Help You Control Your Smartphone Usage
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales End Tonight: All the Best Offers Available Right Now
  7. Motorola 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV With HDR 10 Support Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  9. Have Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 Left All Other Budget Phones in the Dust?
  10. Oppo Reno S Tipped to Launch in India in December; Price, Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search Being Improved to Better Understand Natural Language Queries
  2. Netflix for Android Spotted With Variable Playback Speed Option in New Test
  3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Loses World's Richest Man Title to Bill Gates
  4. BSNL Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666 Prepaid Plans Revised to Offer Unlimited Calls to Mumbai and Delhi Circles
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale Again Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  6. Jio Phone Users Get 'All-in-One' Prepaid Plans With 500 Non-Jio Minutes, Up to 56GB Data
  7. Russia Dismisses Hacking Reports as 'Unsavoury'
  8. Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Others Face Rs. 1.4 Lakh Crores Payout After Supreme Court Order
  9. Jio Dues Part of Supreme Court Order on Adjusted Gross Revenue: COAI
  10. Huawei Enjoy 10S With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 OLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.