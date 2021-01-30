Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix Starts Testing Timer Feature to Stop Streaming Content After a Certain Period

Netflix Starts Testing Timer Feature to Stop Streaming Content After a Certain Period

The timer feature on Netflix gives subscribers more control over viewing experience.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 January 2021 16:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Starts Testing Timer Feature to Stop Streaming Content After a Certain Period

Netflix has initially brought the timer feature to select Android users

Highlights
  • Netflix is testing the timer feature for adult profiles
  • The new feature provides multiple timer options
  • Netflix users globally are considered for the latest testing

Netflix has started testing a new feature that will allow viewers to set a timer for their favourite show or movie. The latest addition, currently live for select Netflix subscribers on Android devices globally, is another move by the US streaming platform to enhance its viewing experience. Netflix is testing the timer feature for adult profiles, though it could be expanded to its Kids viewers over time — depending on the feedback it receives during the initial testing period.

A Netflix spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that the timer feature would be rolled out broadly after the initial testing, if the company found it improved the member experience.

“We're always looking for new ways to improve the Netflix mobile experience,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement emailed to Gadgets 360. “This test is the latest example – a new timer that gives members more control over their viewing experience by simply choosing their favourite show or movie and setting a timer without having to worry about pausing it before it's over.”

The arrival of the timer feature on the Netflix app for Android devices was first reported by The Verge. It is currently limited to adult profiles and is aimed to help save battery life on Android devices when Netflix subscribers fall asleep while watching a show or movie on the app.

There is no clarity whether Netflix will expand the timer feature beyond Android devices. However, The Verge mentioned in its report that the company would explore bringing it to other devices, including TV sets and desktops — subject to the adaptation of the initial testing.

How to set timer on Netflix

Once the feature reaches your Android device, you'll see a Timer icon next to the casting button at the top-right corner of the screen. You'll need to tap that icon and select from 15, 30, 45, and Finish Watching.

Netflix already has over 200 million subscribers globally. However, the platform is facing heat from the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ (Disney+ Hotstar in India).

In the recent past, Netflix has worked hard to attract smartphone users, alongside the people who watch its content on their TVs and through its Web presence. The company recently developed better audio using xHE-AAC codec and audio-only mode as a few of its key offerings specifically for Android users. It also reportedly started testing spatial audio support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max to uplift the experience.

Last year, Netflix also upgraded its mobile and basic plans to HD video quality as well as started testing its Rs. 349 Mobile+ plan with HD video and desktop access to persuade new viewers.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix Timer, Netflix for Android, Netflix
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme X7 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 4 Launch
Netflix Starts Testing Timer Feature to Stop Streaming Content After a Certain Period
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Plans to Ban ‘Private Cryptocurrencies’ in India
  2. Spotify Looks to Recommend Music Based on Your Emotional State
  3. SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Xiaomi Unveils New Wireless Charging Tech That Works Over the Air
  6. MIUI 12.5 Global Launch Set for February 8, Xiaomi Announces
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Buds Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Others Get January Android Security Patch: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A72 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Renders Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Starts Testing Timer Feature to Stop Streaming Content After a Certain Period
  2. Realme X7 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 4 Launch
  3. Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani Likens Amazon's Bid to Stall Retail Deal to 'Ruthless' Alexander the Great
  4. Government Plans to Ban ‘Private Cryptocurrencies’ in India, Create Official Digital Currency
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut Release Date Set for March 18 on HBO Max
  6. Elon Musk's SpaceX Said to Violate Its Launch License in Explosive Starship Test: Report
  7. Apple TV+ Plans Miniseries on WeWork Rise and Fall With Jared Leto as Co-Founder Adam Neumann
  8. Facebook to Develop ‘Topic Exclusion Controls’ for Advertisers to Tackle Harmful Content
  9. US Lobby Group Urges India Not to Tighten Foreign Investment Rules for E-Commerce
  10. Xiaomi Files Legal Complaint Against US Defence, Treasury Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com