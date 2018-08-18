Netflix Testing Running Ads Between Episodes, Users Protest

Nobody likes ads during regular shows and Netflix is reportedly trying to insert video promos in between episodes of a show. Clearly, not many would be in agreement with the company.

As TechCrunch reports, Netflix is testing the feature to run full-screen video promos which are personalised based on the user’s viewing history. What perhaps make the promos more annoying is that they replace the preview for the next episode of the running show, including the title, description, and thumbnail.

In a statement to ArsTecnica, Netflix said, “We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster.”

The company also commented, “A couple of years ago, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, because we saw that it significantly cut the time members spend browsing and helped them find something they would enjoy watching even faster.”

Users took to Twitter and Reddit to file their complaints about the annoying new test. The company has responded saying that it is a limited test being run on a small percentage of its global audience.

Netflix conducts such experiments round the year and not all of these features make it to the original format. Given that it is a paid subscription service, users evidently demand a no-ad experience.

Separately, the company has removed user comments from its website earlier today. The feature was only available via the website and via the desktop.