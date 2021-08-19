Technology News
loading
  Netflix Rolls Out Spatial Audio Support for iPhone, iPad: All You Need to Know

Netflix Rolls Out Spatial Audio Support for iPhone, iPad: All You Need to Know

Netflix's Spatial Audio will be only compatible with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 August 2021 14:45 IST


Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/ Gadgets 360

Netflix's Spatial Audio support will work on its app for iOS 14 or higher

Highlights
  • Netflix was reported to be testing the feature in January
  • The feature will be released via a slow rollout
  • Apple introduced Spatial Audio at the WWDC 2021 in May

Netflix is finally rolling out Spatial Audio compatibility for its iOS and iPadOS apps. The new functionality will be available for users on iPhone and iPad models and will exclusively work with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Netflix was first reported to be testing Spatial Audio support for its iOS apps back in January. Netflix's Spatial Audio feature was reportedly confirmed by a Netflix spokesperson and is rolling out for the app on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 or higher. Th feature enables an immersive experience using directional audio filters. Apple introduced Spatial Audio for select devices running iOS 14.6 or higher in May.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the video streaming platform is adding support for Spatial Audio to its iOS apps. Users of iPhone and iPad models should be able to experience the new audio functionality while using AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The spokesperson also confirmed that the new functionality will be available for users on iOS 14 or higher. Netflix's Spatial Audio functionality was first reported by users on Reddit and eventually by French publication Generation. Gadgets 360 was also able to verify the Spatial Audio feature.

In January, it was first reported that Netflix is testing Spatial Audio support for its iOS app.

Users can turn on or off Spatial Audio functionality via a toggle in the Control Center. For the feature to work on iOS devices, the Netflix spokesperson mentioned that users must have the latest version of the app. Since the update is expected to be rolled out in phases, users are advised to check for the update regularly, in case they haven't received it yet.

Apple introduced Spatial Audio in May at the WWDC 2021 event. Alongside, it launched Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos support for all Apple Music subscribers free of charge. Spatial Audio allows the use of hardware such as the gyroscope and accelerometer to fix the location of the source of the sound. Through this, if the user moves or tilts their head left or right, the sound position will also change to give users the impression that the sound is coming from a fixed place.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Spatial Audio, Spatial Audio, Apple, Apple Spatial Audio, iOS, iPhone, iPad, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition With ROG Remix Sampler Launched in India
Mi Band 6 With SpO2 Sensor to Launch in India on August 26; New Mi Notebook Said to Be Rebadged RedmiBook Pro 15


Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
