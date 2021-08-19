Netflix is finally rolling out Spatial Audio compatibility for its iOS and iPadOS apps. The new functionality will be available for users on iPhone and iPad models and will exclusively work with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Netflix was first reported to be testing Spatial Audio support for its iOS apps back in January. Netflix's Spatial Audio feature was reportedly confirmed by a Netflix spokesperson and is rolling out for the app on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 or higher. Th feature enables an immersive experience using directional audio filters. Apple introduced Spatial Audio for select devices running iOS 14.6 or higher in May.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the video streaming platform is adding support for Spatial Audio to its iOS apps. Users of iPhone and iPad models should be able to experience the new audio functionality while using AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The spokesperson also confirmed that the new functionality will be available for users on iOS 14 or higher. Netflix's Spatial Audio functionality was first reported by users on Reddit and eventually by French publication Generation. Gadgets 360 was also able to verify the Spatial Audio feature.

In January, it was first reported that Netflix is testing Spatial Audio support for its iOS app.

Users can turn on or off Spatial Audio functionality via a toggle in the Control Center. For the feature to work on iOS devices, the Netflix spokesperson mentioned that users must have the latest version of the app. Since the update is expected to be rolled out in phases, users are advised to check for the update regularly, in case they haven't received it yet.

Apple introduced Spatial Audio in May at the WWDC 2021 event. Alongside, it launched Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos support for all Apple Music subscribers free of charge. Spatial Audio allows the use of hardware such as the gyroscope and accelerometer to fix the location of the source of the sound. Through this, if the user moves or tilts their head left or right, the sound position will also change to give users the impression that the sound is coming from a fixed place.