Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix Now Provides a Screen Lock Feature to Prevent Accidental Touches on Android

Netflix Now Provides a Screen Lock Feature to Prevent Accidental Touches on Android

The feature doesn’t seem to be available on Netflix for iOS yet.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 21 April 2020 14:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Now Provides a Screen Lock Feature to Prevent Accidental Touches on Android

This will prevent accidental touches when you’re watching something

Highlights
  • Screen lock is now available on Android devices
  • This prevents accidental touches of the screen when viewing content
  • A single ‘screen lock' button is visible on screen to deactivate it

Netflix is one of the most popular movie and TV show streaming services in the world, and is available across a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, televisions, and computers. If you watch a lot of Netflix on an Android device, a new feature from the service will be of interest – screen lock support. Screen lock is now rolling out for the Netflix app on Android devices, and is available across most compatible devices through a server-side change. The feature is meant to prevent accidental touches when watching Netflix.

Users of Netflix on Android will now be able to see a button in the on-screen controls called ‘Screen Lock', when watching a movie or TV show. The feature turns off all on-screen controls when active, leaving only a single button that can be used to unlock the screen. This is a two-step process, as you'll have to confirm that you want to unlock controls through a second tap.

Most controls including play, pause, rewind, forward, playback speed, audio and subtitle settings, and the playback timeline are disabled when screen lock is active, but it's still possible to zoom in and out, or use Android navigation buttons or gestures to exit the content. However, this can prevent accidental touches for most things that are quite common on handheld devices, given how close our fingers are to the screen at any given time.

This isn't the first time we've seen such a feature. VLC Player also has a similar screen lock option that prevents the use of the screen when videos are playing. Such a feature can also be useful if you have children viewing content, and this will prevent curious fingertips from turning off the video on screen (in most cases, at least). The feature isn't available on iOS for now.

Netflix was also recently in the news for adding $50 million to a Coronavirus Relief Fund for film and TV production workers. The company also put select documentary series and features on YouTube for free, to help educators around the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Android
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Facebook Profile Details of 267 Million Accounts Sold on Dark Web for a Measly $542: Report
Microsoft Surface Go 2 With 10.5-Inch Display May Launch in May: Reports
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Netflix Now Provides a Screen Lock Feature to Prevent Accidental Touches on Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  3. Xiaomi to Launch MIUI 12, Mi 10 Lite China Variant on April 27
  4. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
  5. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  7. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  8. Zoom Moves From Work Tool to Global Video Hangout
  9. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  10. WhatsApp Doubles Group Calling Limit in Latest Beta on Android, iOS: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Swiggy to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees From Its Cloud Kitchen Business, Shut Down Half of Kitchens: Report
  2. Netflix Now Provides a Screen Lock Feature to Prevent Accidental Touches on Android
  3. Microsoft Surface Go 2 With 10.5-Inch Display May Launch in May: Reports
  4. Facebook Profile Details of 267 Million Accounts Sold on Dark Web for a Measly $542: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 2, Reno Z, F11, F11 Pro, R17 Start Receiving Android 10 Stable Update
  6. Nokia Phones Get 60-Day Warranty Extension in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  7. Canon EOS R5 Key Specs Revealed: 8K Uncropped Video Recording, Dual Card Slots, In-Body Stabilisation, More
  8. Facebook Fundraisers Introduced in India Amid COVID-19 Crisis
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  10. Huawei Caught Using DSLR Images to Promote Its Smartphone Photo Contest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com