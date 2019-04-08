Netflix Removes AirPlay Support From iOS App, Blames 'Technical Limitations'

Technology News
, 08 April 2019
Netflix has suddenly withdrawn support for Apple's AirPlay, a feature that let people watching Netflix on their iPads and iPhones to instantly play the content on their TVs, the media reported. The move came as a shock to many fans as Netflix for iOS had been supporting AirPlay since 2013. The news comes after Apple last month announced Apple TV+, a subscription-based streaming service scheduled to launch this autumn.

Netflix, however, denied that the drop of AirPlay support has anything to do with Apple emerging as one of its competitors in the streaming space, Digital Trends reported on Saturday.

"Airplay is no longer supported for use with Netflix due to technical limitations," according to a support page on Netflix's official website, thereby leaving built-in Chromecast, the Netflix 2nd Screen feature, and external cables as the only ways to connect Netflix for iOS to a TV.

"We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn't a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV versus what isn't) or certify these experiences," a Netflix spokesperson was quoted as saying by Digital Trends.

"Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, In India and other select countries, Netflix is testing a new mobile-only subscription plan that would only cost users $3.63 a month (Rs. 251).

The basic Netflix streaming plan in India starts from $7.27 (Rs. 500) and the test plan would slash the existing subscription plan exactly by half.

Netflix
Facebook, Google Face Fines as Part of UK's Crackdown on Harmful Online Content
