Netflix Play Something feature was added to TVs last month, and now the feature appears to be under testing on Android. Some Android users are reportedly seeing the Play Something button on the homescreen or when choosing profiles. Play Something feature randomly selects a movie or TV show to play that matches your taste, thus bypassing the long discussions on what to watch next. The feature was in testing for over nine months before it made its way to TVs late last month.

The Play Something button was spotted by Engadget in the Netflix Android app as a dedicated button in the bottom navigation bar. It can also be seen as a floating option right above the bottom bar. When in the Play Something tab, Netflix shows its recommendation along based on the profile user's preferences with a Play Something Else button in case they don't want to watch what is recommended. This Play Something Else button can be used as many times until you find what you want to watch.

The Play Something feature works with one profile in mind that means the shows or movies it recommends are based on what that profile user likes to watch. From the global launch of this feature last month, it can be seen that Netflix really wants its users to make use of this feature as it can be accessed in three areas — on the profile selection screen right under your name, in the navigation menu (wherever available) on the left side of the screen, and in the tenth row on your Netflix homepage.

Android Police also spotted the Play Something option on Android but without a dedicated button in the bottom navigation bar. It was present in the profile selection screen and as a floating option just above the bottom navigation bar. It is possible that different versions of Android show the feature differently.

Gadgets 360 was unable to spot the Play Something feature on the Android app. Since Netflix is currently testing the feature, it may make its way to all Android users in the coming weeks. As of now, there is no information on iOS implementation for Play Something.