Netflix Tests Feature That Could Limit Password Sharing by Asking Viewers if They Live With Account Holder

Viewers can delay the verification and keep watching Netflix.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 March 2021 09:50 IST
A number of Netflix users are receiving a message asking them to confirm they live with the account owner

Highlights
  • Netflix is currently the world's largest streaming service
  • Netflix constantly tests new features with users
  • Test is designed to ensure people using Netflix accounts are authorised

Netflix is testing a feature that asks viewers to verify they share a household with the account holder, the company said on Thursday, a move that could lead to a clampdown on sharing of passwords.

A small number of Netflix users are receiving a message asking them to confirm they live with the account owner by entering details from a text message or email sent to the owner.

Viewers can delay the verification and keep watching Netflix. The message may reappear when they open Netflix again, and eventually they could be required to open a new account to continue streaming.

"This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so," a Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix, the world's largest streaming service, constantly tests new features with users and it is unclear if the household verification requirement will be implemented more widely.

The Netflix terms of service say that users of an account must live in the same household, though the company and other streaming services have declined to broadly crack down on sharing.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Netflix
