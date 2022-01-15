Technology News
loading

Netflix Raises Monthly Subscription Prices in US, Canada

Netflix had said it would spend $17 billion (roughly Rs. 126457.05 crore) on programming in 2021.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 January 2022 11:08 IST
Netflix Raises Monthly Subscription Prices in US, Canada

United States and Canada are Netflix's largest region with 74 million customers

Highlights
  • Netflix's total global subscriptions reached 213.6 million
  • Squid Game attracted more subscribers to the platform
  • Existing Netflix members will see the new prices in the coming weeks

Netflix has raised its monthly subscription price by $1 to $2 (roughly Rs. 75 to Rs. 150) per month in the United States depending on the plan, the company said on Friday, to help pay for new programming to compete in the crowded streaming TV market.

The standard plan, which allows for two simultaneous streams, now costs $15.49 (roughly Rs. 1,100) per month, up from $13.99(roughly Rs. 1,000),  in the United States.

Prices also went up in Canada, where the standard plan climbed to CAD 16.49 (roughly Rs. 970) from CAD 14.99 (roughly Rs. 880).

The price increases, the first in those markets since October 2020, took effect immediately for new customers. Existing members will see the new prices in the coming weeks when they receive their monthly bills. The price increases have not been previously reported.

"We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we're committed to delivering an even better experience for our members," a Netflix spokesperson said.

"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget," the spokesperson added.

The world's largest streaming service is facing the most competition ever from companies looking to attract viewers to online entertainment. Walt Disney, AT&T's WarnerMedia, Amazon and Apple are among the rivals pouring billions into new programming.

Netflix had said it would spend $17 billion (126457.05 crore) on programming in 2021. The company has not disclosed spending for 2022.

The US price of Netflix's premium plan, which enables four streams at a time and streaming in ultra HD, was increased by $2 to $19.99 (roughly Rs. 140 to Rs. 1400) per month. For Netflix's basic plan, with one stream, the cost rose by $1 to $9.99 (roughly Rs. 74 to Rs. 740) per month.

In Canada, the premium plan rose by CAD 2 to CAD 20.99 (roughly Rs. 118 to Rs. 1,200), and the basic plan was unchanged at CAD 9.99 (roughly Rs. 600).

The United States and Canada are Netflix's largest region with 74 million customers as of September 2021. Most of the company's recent growth has come from overseas.

Netflix's subscriber growth slowed from a boom early in the COVID-19 pandemic but rebounded with help from global phenomenon Squid Game, a dystopian thriller from South Korea released in September. Total global subscriptions reached 213.6 million.

The company's next subscriber report is due Thursday when Netflix posts quarterly earnings. Analysts project the company will report 8.5 million new sign-ups from October through December, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data, bringing its global subscriber base to 222 million.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Netflix, WarnerMedia, Amazon, Apple, Netflix plans, Netflix plans change, Squid Game
Google, Facebook CEOs Colluded in Online Advertisement Sales, Lawsuit Alleges
Google Mandates Weekly COVID-19 Tests for People Entering US Offices

Related Stories

Netflix Raises Monthly Subscription Prices in US, Canada
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: All Details
  2. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  3. OnePlus 9RT First Impressions: A Beautifully Crafted Powerhouse
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. BGMI January Update Brings Spider-Man Themed Content Today: All Details
  7. Jabra Offering Discounts on TWS Earphones During Republic Day Sales
  8. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Major Deals Revealed
  10. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Mandates Weekly COVID-19 Tests for People Entering US Offices
  2. Netflix Raises Monthly Subscription Prices in US, Canada
  3. Google, Facebook CEOs Colluded in Online Advertisement Sales, Lawsuit Alleges
  4. Motorola Smart Stylus, Folio Case for Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Jabra Offering Discounts on its TWS Earphones Range During Republic Day Sales
  6. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro India Variant Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  7. PUBG Developer Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Free Fire Developer Garena, Apple, Google
  8. Vivo Y21e With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. iPhone SE 3 CAD Renders Tip Design, May Feature 5.69-Inch Display
  10. Ukraine Faces Hacking Attack, Government Websites Down
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com