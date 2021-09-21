Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix Offers Free Mobile Plan in Kenya to Entice New Subscribers

Netflix Offers Free Mobile Plan in Kenya to Entice New Subscribers

Netflix says the free plan will be rolled out across Kenya in the coming days.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 September 2021 10:31 IST
Netflix Offers Free Mobile Plan in Kenya to Entice New Subscribers

The non-paying Netflix subscribers in Kenya will not be counted in the paid total the company reports

Highlights
  • Netflix hopes free plan will lead to users signing up for a paid option
  • The free plan started on Monday
  • Netflix is looking to add customers outside of more saturated markets

Netflix on Monday began offering a free mobile plan with about one-quarter of its TV shows and movies in Kenya, a strategy aimed at sparking growth in a key African market, the company told Reuters.

The free plan is available on Android mobile phones and will not have advertisements. It features Netflix movies and TV shows such as dramas Money Heist and Bridgerton and African series Blood & Water, plus some of the programming the company licenses from others.

Netflix hopes the free plan will lead to users signing up for a paid option with more content.

The world's largest streaming video service is looking to add customers outside of more saturated markets such as the United States, where new subscriber signups have slowed at a time when competition for online audiences has intensified.

Executives remain bullish on the long-term future, noting there are large markets where streaming television is just starting to take hold. To attract customers in Africa, Netflix is investing in locally made programming such as Queen Sono and Jiva! and has partnered with production studios in Nigeria.

"If you've never watched Netflix before — and many people in Kenya haven't — this is a great way to experience our service," Cathy Conk, director of product innovation at Netflix, said in a blog post. "And if you like what you see, it's easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog on your TV or laptop as well."

The free plan started on Monday and will roll out across Kenya in the coming days.

The non-paying Netflix subscribers in Kenya will not be counted in the paid total the company reports each quarter, a spokesperson said.

Netflix has experimented with free offers before. In 2020, it made some episodes of series such as Stranger Things and movies including To All the Boys I've Loved Before available around the world for no charge via Web browsers.

The free plan in Kenya is broader. It will look similar to paid Netflix profiles to give viewers a feel for the service, the spokesperson said. Shows that are not included in the free plan will be marked with a lock icon. Clicking on one of those titles will encourage the user sign up for a paid option.

Anyone 18 or older in Kenya can enroll in the free plan and create up to five profiles. No payment information will be required.

Some functions, such as the ability to download a show or movie, will not be available under the free plan.

Netflix, which streams in more than 190 countries, has taken other steps to boost usage in Africa, including creation of a paid mobile-only plan and partnerships with local telecom operators to ease payments.

The company reported 209 million paying customers worldwide at the end of June. New member pickups slowed in the first half of 2021 after a boom early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Africa currently is a relatively small market for streaming TV subscriptions. Digital TV Research projects Netflix will lead subscription video on demand services on the continent with 6.26 million paying customers in 2026, followed by Walt Disney's Disney+.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Kenya, Money Heist , Bridgerton, Stranger Things 
Twitter Agrees to Pay Over $800 Million to Settle Lawsuit Accusing It of Misleading Investors

Related Stories

Netflix Offers Free Mobile Plan in Kenya to Entice New Subscribers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. OnePlus Issues Notice to User Who Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed
  6. Motorola TV, Moto Tab 8 to Launch in India on October 1: Report
  7. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch in India Set for September 28
  9. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 to Launch in India on September 24
  10. WhatsApp Testing In-App Business Directory in Brazil
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrencies Post 5th Straight Week of Inflows, Shows CoinShares Data
  2. Motorola Moto E40 Specifications Leaked, May Come With a 90Hz Refresh Rate Display
  3. Netflix Offers Free Mobile Plan in Kenya to Entice New Subscribers
  4. Bitcoin Wallet That Went From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores Wakes Up After 9 Years
  5. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Twitter Agrees to Pay Over $800 Million to Settle Lawsuit Accusing It of Misleading Investors
  7. Google Pixel Fold Once Again Tipped to Launch This Year
  8. Motorola TV, Moto Tab 8 to Launch on Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Report
  9. Oppo A54, Oppo F19 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000
  10. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Set for September 27, Key Specifications Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com