, 21 November 2018
The updated Netflix app for iOS works with devices running iOS 11.0 or later

Highlights

  • Netflix for iOS has received an update
  • It brings buttons to move the content 10 seconds forward and back
  • The app also features a new Next Episode button

Netflix for iOS has been updated with a bunch of useful features, including new buttons to move the content 10 seconds forward and back. There is also a dedicated button to get to the next episode in a Netflix series. Additionally, the Netflix app development team has improved the existing controls on its iOS app by enhancing the play/ pause button and adding labels to quickly pick an episode. The latest Netflix app for iOS is 80.3MB in size and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices running iOS 11.0 or later.

Among other new features, the updated Netflix app for iOS has new forward and back 10-second buttons. These look similar to the playback controls already available on the YouTube app, and Netflix for Android. You just need to tap once on any of the two buttons to move the content 10 seconds forward or back. Also, there is another way of doing the same operation. You can move the control by double tapping the left or right side of the screen. It is worth pointing out here that the Netflix app would previously zoom in the content if you tap the screen.netflix ios new playback controls update gadgets 360 Netflix for iOS

The updated Netflix app has also received a bigger play/ pause button. This makes it easier to play or pause the content. The Netflix team has also provided labels below the timeline to let you easily go to the Episodes list and Audio & Subtitles menu. A button with a Next Episode label is also available for quickly moving to the next episode.

You can visit the App Store now to download the latest Netflix app (version 11.12.0) on your iOS device. The app essentially brings the iOS version closer to its Android and TV counterpart.

