Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix Adds Fast Laughs to iOS App, a TikTok Style Feed for Funny Video Clips

Netflix Adds Fast Laughs to iOS App, a TikTok-Style Feed for Funny Video Clips

Netflix said it will soon start testing it on Android devices.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 4 March 2021 10:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Adds Fast Laughs to iOS App, a TikTok-Style Feed for Funny Video Clips

"Wanna see something funny?" the streaming television service asked rhetorically in a blog post

Highlights
  • Fast Laughs clips will come from the vast Netflix comedy catalogue
  • Fast Laughs was available for iPhone users in select countries
  • Instagram responded to TikTok's popularity with Reels

Netflix on Wednesday added a "Fast Laughs" feature to its iPhone app, serving up comic clips in rapid fire, in a move taking on the popular video app TikTok.

Tapping a Fast Laughs tab added to the mobile app will launch a stream of funny snippets from movies, sitcoms, comedy routines, and television shows, according to Netflix.

"Wanna see something funny?" the streaming television service asked rhetorically in a blog post.

"On Netflix, this one little question opens up lots of possibilities from hilarious series and films to laugh-out-loud stand-up specials."

Fast Laughs clips will come from the vast Netflix comedy catalogue, including shows such as Murder Mystery and Big Mouth and stand-up comedy from performers including Kevin Hart and Ali Wong, according to the Silicon Valley-based service.

"This is the part where we have to say that not all clips will be appropriate for all audiences," Netflix said in the post.

Fast Laughs was available for iPhone users in select countries, and Netflix said it will soon start testing it on mobile devices powered by Google-backed Android software.

The new feature appeared crafted to appeal to fans of wildly popular TikTok and rides a trend toward viewers enjoying video entertainment in quick hits.

YouTube Shorts - the video-sharing website's quick clips meant to compete with TikTok - were racking up 3.5 billion views a day during beta testing in India, the platform's head said last month.

Facebook-owned Instagram responded to TikTok's popularity with their own short video format called Reels last August

And in November, Snapchat launched Spotlight, a public feed of content produced by users. 

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fast Laughs, Netflix
SpaceX Starship SN10 Rocket Explodes on Ground After Seemingly Successful Flight
Netflix Adds Fast Laughs to iOS App, a TikTok-Style Feed for Funny Video Clips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  4. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  6. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth
  10. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Review: A Powerful Phone at an Aggressive Starting Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp Voice Calling Finally Comes to Desktop via Windows, Mac Apps
  3. Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor, 18-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Be Developing Clubhouse-Like App for China Amid Copycat Rush
  5. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to Get Monthly Security Updates: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Colour Options Leak
  9. OnePlus 8T Gets ‘Average’ Score in DxOMark Camera Test, Low Light Performance Suffers
  10. Oppo Find X3 Pro 10-Bit Colour Support Confirmed via Weibo, Videos Show Phone in Full Glory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com