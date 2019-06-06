Netflix Tests Instagram-Like ‘Extras’ Scrollable Feed on Android, iOS

Netflix is testing a new “Extras” tab in its mobile app on Android and iOS, which features an Instagram-like scrollable feed of its original series and movies. It consists of either photo galleries that can be swiped through horizontally, or videos that play automatically, minus the sound. That design sets it apart from the rest of the Netflix app, which takes the usual carousel approach seen on all other platforms. If you are a part of the test, you'll see the new “Extras” tab in the bottom-middle of the Netflix mobile app, as below. As you scroll through, you'll have the option to dive into the show, set a reminder for release, add it to your watchlist, or share it with others.

Variety was the first to report on the new development, and Netflix confirmed the test to the US magazine in a statement: “We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app to help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love and discover new ones to watch. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent.” That's standard procedure for Netflix, which undertakes hundreds of A/B tests every year and only chooses to implement a dozen — or less.

Photo Credit: The Verge

This is the second major Instagram-like inspiration for Netflix, after the introduction of vertical video previews to its Android and iOS apps last year, which traded on Instagram Stories, itself copied from Snapchat. Those are available upfront on the Netflix app. And then earlier this year, Netflix added a new feature that allowed its members to share what they were watching to Instagram Stories.