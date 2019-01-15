NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix Adds HDR Support for Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Smartphones

Netflix Adds HDR Support for Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Smartphones

, 15 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Adds HDR Support for Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Smartphones

Highlights

  • Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL may soon get HDR support on Netflix
  • These devices are not on Netflix’s list of HDR-supported devices
  • Few users have spotted the HDR badge on a few Netflix Titles

Netflix has enabled HDR support for the Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. These smartphones have HDR displays and are capable of HDR playback. However, Netflix did not offer HDR support for these devices until now. A few other popular devices that have HDR support of the Netflix app are Huawei Mate 20, LG V40, LG G7, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. With this support, users can make the most of the HDR10 display their smartphone comes with.

A few Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users are now seeing the HDR badge on Netflix shows shot in HDR. Earlier, the Netflix app did not show this badge for Pixel smartphones, and users had to settle for an HD version of the content, without HDR. Netflix has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it now supports HDR on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

We'd like to remind readers that Netflix only shows Ultra HD 4K and/ or HDR content if a 'Premium' subscription has been purchased, which in costs Rs. 800 per month and also enables viewing on 4 screens at the same time. The Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL have 2K displays, and thus the Ultra HD 4K tag would never be visible in any case. The rollout of support was first reported by Android Police.

We checked a couple of Netflix shows like Bird Box, Narcos: Mexico and Sex Education on our Pixel 3 and could see the HDR badge against the show name. Netflix has also added the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL to its official list of devices with HDR support.

Notably, a few Pixel 3 users aren't able to see the HDR badge for these shows hinting that this could be a staged rollout of the HDR support feature for the Google devices. HDR support improves the content viewing experience by providing a higher level of contrast between the light and the dark images on the screen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build, comfortable to handle
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 review
Display5.50-inch
Processor2.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
Battery Capacity2915mAh
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build
  • Intuitive software features
  • Very good cameras
  • HDR capable display
  • Excellent stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Poor notch design
  • Expensive
Read detailed Google Pixel 3 XL review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12.2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3430mAh
Further reading: Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, Netflix, HDR
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Leaks Tip LPDDR5 RAM, Storage, and Camera Details
Supreme Court Seeks Government Response on Plans to Snoop on Citizens' Computers
Pricee
Netflix Adds HDR Support for Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Smartphones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  2. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  3. Mi TV 4X Pro 55, Mi TV 4A Pro 43 to Go on Sale for the First Time Today
  4. TRAI Reminds Consumers They Can Pick A-La-Carte Channels for Base Pack
  5. Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2, Mi 6X to Get Android Pie Update Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20 Specifications, Features Tipped in New Leaks
  7. Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector 4K With 150-Inch Virtual Screen Launched
  8. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Vivo Y91 With Dual Rear Cameras, Dewdrop Notch Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Map Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.