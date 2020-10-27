Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Netflix App for Android May Soon Add Background Audio Playback Option, Code Hints

Netflix App for Android May Soon Add Background Audio Playback Option, Code Hints

The feature could help people listen to podcasts without having to see at their screens

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 October 2020 18:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix App for Android May Soon Add Background Audio Playback Option, Code Hints

Netflix is hosting a 48-hour free trial in India in December

Highlights
  • Netflix audio-only feature is said to save mobile data
  • The feature may help users complete important tasks
  • Netflix Android app feature may come handy in saving battery life

Netflix is reportedly preparing to add an audio-only feature to its Android app that is said to let users (just) listen to Netflix shows, or, listen to their shows while they do other things with their devices. A publication has been able to unearth evidence in the Netflix app for Android that mentions a background audio playback feature. Apart from the benefits of multitasking, the feature - that essentially turns off video - will also be able to help users save data and their device's battery life.

XDA Developers has been able to find a mention of it in the code of the Netflix app for Android version 7.79.1, suggesting that Netflix is preparing to add background audio playback feature to let users listen to their audio content of movies and shows in the background. The publication shares that code from the Netflix v7.79.1 app for Android contained these strings "Save your data by turning off the video and listening to your favorite shows [...] The video is off, but you can continue listening to your show while you are busy doing other things."

As mentioned, apart from the obvious benefits you get from being able to multitask while continuing to listen to your Netflix content in the background, the company appears to be also pitching it as a way to save data and battery life. This would make sense, as the screen and chipset no longer need to display video content. Of course, Netflix already offers a picture-in-picture mode, or more specifically, a floating window on both Android and iOS, allowing users to continue watching and listening to content while they do other things. The differences between the two modes, or background audio playback and picture-in-picture, should be apparent.

Several other streaming services offer floating picture-in-picture modes, as does YouTube with its Premium subscription - in fact, it also offers background audio playback. Notably, Netflix was last year also spotted testing a pop-up video player on desktop.

The development follows Netflix's announcement of a plan to host a free weekend trial promotion, which may be called StreamFest, will begin with the Indian market. The content streaming giant will host a 48-hour free trial in India in December to potentially attract more subscribers. A reference about the trial was also spotted on the latest Netflix app for Android version 7.78.0 build 11 35157.

\“[W]e think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have, the service, how the service works, really create an event, and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up,” Netflix Chief Product Officer Greg Peters had said in an interview.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix App, Netflix Android App, Netflix for Android
OnePlus Nord N10 5G vs OnePlus Nord N100 vs OnePlus Nord: What's the Difference?
Epic Games CEO Criticises Apple for Its ‘Crazy, Misguided’ View After Ban on Fortnite

Related Stories

Netflix App for Android May Soon Add Background Audio Playback Option, Code Hints
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  2. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  4. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  5. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
  6. Micromax In Series to Debut With MediaTek Helio G85, Helio G35 SoCs
  7. iPhone 12 Pro Beaten by Predecessor iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Life Tests
  8. Vivo V20 Review
  9. Redmi K30S Debuts as a Rebranded Version of Mi 10T
  10. Apple Working on Entry-Level AirPods, Launch Expected H1 2021: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Public Policy Director for India, South and Central Asia Ankhi Das Steps Down
  2. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition With All-Black Design Launched in India
  3. Epic Games CEO Criticises Apple for Its ‘Crazy, Misguided’ View After Ban on Fortnite
  4. Netflix App for Android May Soon Add Background Audio Playback Option, Code Hints
  5. Micromax In Series Phones Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Helio G85, Helio G35 SoCs
  6. Tinder Expands Its In-App Face-to-Face Video Chat Feature Globally
  7. Airtel Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue on Higher Tariffs, Data Usage
  8. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Users May Need to Re-Enable COVID-19 Contact Tracing When Switching: Report
  9. Microsoft Lobe Machine Learning Desktop App With Image Classification Support Now Available for Free
  10. AMD to Buy Xilinx in All-Stock Deal Valued at $35 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com