Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Nearby Share Now Allows Users to Send and Receive Apps via Google Play

Nearby Share Now Allows Users to Send and Receive Apps via Google Play

sers can send and receive apps with nearby Android handsets without the need for an Internet connection.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 February 2021 14:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nearby Share Now Allows Users to Send and Receive Apps via Google Play

Google introduced Nearby Share on Android sometime in August last year

Highlights
  • Users can share multiple apps at once using the new feature
  • You can find it in My Apps and Games section on Google Play
  • Only nearby Android handsets can use this AirDrop-like feature

Google is now rolling out the ability to share apps with nearby Android handsets using Nearby Share. This feature was announced for select Android phones in August and is essentially Google's version of Apple's popular AirDrop feature. Earlier, it only allowed users to send and receive files, photos, and videos. It is now rolling out the ability to send and receive apps as well. This new added ability was announced back in December, and its rollout was then slated to be a few weeks away. Google has finally started rolling out the app sharing feature of Nearby Share for Android users.

First spotted by 9to5Google, Nearby Share now allows users to share apps from Google Play with the people around you with an Android phone, even without data or Wi-Fi connectivity. To use the new feature, head to Google Play on your Android phone, open the hamburger menu and select My Apps and Games. You should be able to see a new Share tab alongside other options like Updates, Installed, and Library. Clicking on the Share tab reveals a new notice that reads ‘Now you can send and receive apps with anyone nearby using Google Play. No Internet connection required.'

If you wish to send apps to someone nearby, click on Send. If you're receiving apps from someone nearby, click on Receive. When sending apps, you can select multiple apps at once and send in one go. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm this feature on a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 handset. It should roll out to all phones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.

Apart from this, Google is also reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to easily share their Wi-Fi passwords remotely. The feature is expected to use Google's Nearby Share and it may debut on Android 12. The feature's commit has reportedly been submitted to Android Open Source Project (AOSP) hinting at a launch in the future.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nearby Share, App Sharing, Google Play, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Ludo Zenith Game Now Available for Download on Google Play, iOS Release Coming Soon

Related Stories

Nearby Share Now Allows Users to Send and Receive Apps via Google Play
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP at Same Cost
  4. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  5. Oppo Find X3 Specifications Surface on Benchmark Listings
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch on February 24
  7. Asus ROG Phone 5 Tipped to Launch in India in March
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Tipped to Launch in India in March
  9. Xbox Wireless Headset With Dolby Atmos Support and Voice Isolation Launched
  10. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Nearby Share Now Allows Users to Send and Receive Apps via Google Play
  2. Ludo Zenith Game Now Available for Download on Google Play, iOS Release Coming Soon
  3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Reclaims Title of World's Richest After Elon Musk Slips
  4. Alphabet Driving Unit Waymo Brings Driverless Taxis to San Francisco in New Test
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Others Getting Galaxy S21 Camera Features With One UI 3.1
  6. Clubhouse Emerges as Platform for Thai Dissidents, Government Issues Warning
  7. Google Classroom, Google Meet Gets Updated With Over 50 Features for Students and Educators
  8. Apple Privacy Changes: Mobile Advertising Companies Form Alliance to Help App Developers for Update
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch Set for February 24, Design Teased
  10. Moto E7i Power India Launch Expected Soon After Being Spotted on BIS Certification Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com