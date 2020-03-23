NDTV App Now Available for Mac Users—First News App From India

At NDTV, we've always worked hard to deliver a rich user experience for news readers from all across. We've now created a new news app for Mac users that brings the latest news stories from India and around the world on your computer. The NDTV app on the Mac comes with a number of useful features for those who like to stay updated.

To start with, you can download the free NDTV news app on the Mac App Store. No surprises here, but it's the only news app you'll find on the Indian Mac App Store, the rest are simply aggregators or tools. NDTV's Mac app makes use of Apple's Project Catalyst which lets developers port their existing iPad apps into native Mac apps.

The NDTV app on the Mac lets you read the latest news stories, watch our live coverage by streaming our news channels, and do a lot more.

This is why when you fire up the NDTV app on the Mac for the first time, you'll see a familiar interface if you've already been using our iPad app. But it doesn't just end there. NDTV's Mac app comes with support for a dark theme along with full PiP (picture in picture) support.

Besides the latest news stories from award-winning journalists, you also get to watch our live coverage on your Mac. You can watch NDTV 24x7, NDTV India, and NDTV Profit channels using the app. From politics to cricket, there's no topic you won't find on the NDTV app. You can also sign up for alerts when a news story breaks or simply if you want to know about the latest developments.

For those who follow sports, the NDTV app on the Mac also offers live scorecards during important sporting events. You can follow your favourite cricket or football matches with the latest scores and fresh updates from the ground. You can also save articles and read them later.

If you want to stay updated with news from India and around the world, as it happens, download the free NDTV app on the Mac App Store. Our app is still fairly new and we would love to hear your feedback on how we can further improve your news-reading experience on the Mac.

Disclaimer: Gadgets360 is a part of the NDTV network.