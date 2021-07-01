Technology News
  NASA Is Offering Its Software Catalogue With Over 800 Programmes for Free to the Public

NASA Is Offering Its Software Catalogue With Over 800 Programmes for Free to the Public

NASA believes its software can be used to help solve real world problems like global warming.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 July 2021 14:42 IST
NASA Is Offering Its Software Catalogue With Over 800 Programmes for Free to the Public

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s software catalogue contains 832 programmes with more incoming

Highlights
  • NASA wants to help the public solve real world problems
  • The software catalogue can be browsed on the NASA software website
  • NASA has provided filters to sort through the various genres of software

NASA has announced its computational innovations are now available to the public for free download. The software catalogue has over 800 programmes that were originally developed to help explore space. The American space agency feels that by making these software widely accessible, real world problems can be solved. These software are based around aeronautics, autonomous systems, data and image processing, system testing, and more. The initiative is part of the Technology Transfer programme run by the Space Technology Mission Directorate.

Over the past several years, NASA has developed a wide variety of programmers to help explore space and make new discoveries. Now, it believes that these programmes can be used right here on Earth to help solve real world problems like global warming. There are over 800 programmes that NASA is offering for free to the public through its Technology Transfer programme. These software include tools to calculate a solar power system's size and power requirements, code to analyse solar aircraft concepts, software for computational fluid dynamics, among many others.

“The good news is this technology is available to the public for free. The software suited for satellites, astronauts, engineers, and scientists as it is applied and adapted across industries and businesses is a testament to the extensive value NASA brings to the United States – and the world,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

As of now, the software repository has 832 programmes and more will be added to the list. They can be downloaded by anyone. The website offers a filter to sort through the software and pick the most relatable ones. The genres include aeronautics, autonomous systems, business systems and project management, crew and life support, data and image processing, data serves processing and handling, design and integration tools, environmental science, among others.

This NASA initiative is managed by Space Technology Mission Directorate that ensures technologies developed by and for NASA are broadly available to the public. The space agency is also hosting a webinar on July 13 to let the public know how they can download the programmes as well as allow them to ask questions about the NASA software.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: NASA, NASA Software Catalogue, Technology Transfer Programme, Space Technology Mission Directorate
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo S10 With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, 12GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings Rs. 267 Prepaid Plan to Counter Jio With 25GB Data for 30 Days

NASA Is Offering Its Software Catalogue With Over 800 Programmes for Free to the Public
