Google Assistant Adds New Feature to Help You Record Stories for Kids

Google has launched a new Assistant feature called "My Storytime" which lets a user record stories and make them accessible on devices that include Nest Mini, Nest Hub as well as Hub Max. The feature is mainly meant for parents where they can record themselves reading chapters of stories and then the child can ask a Google Nest device to play those recordings aloud, VentureBeat reported on Thursday.

As per the report, the feature was inspired by Jennifer Oliver, a military spouse who pitched the idea on internet message boards alongside her daughters.

"You can visit MyStorytime.com to create a private account for your family and begin building your library of recorded stories. And once shared with the parent back home, all they have to say is "Hey Google, talk to My Storytime" to hear your personal stories," Oliver wrote in a blog post.

My Storytime users can record stories (using a microphone) directly from the official website, or upload MP3 audio files with a tool within the My Storytime dashboard.

Google says the files are saved securely in the cloud and can only be accessed by the people with whom it has been shared.

"Nothing can replace Daddy being home, but hopefully My Storytime will help make it just a little bit easier to get through the next deployment and that it brings some comfort to other families as well," she added.