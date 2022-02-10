Technology News
ShareChat Said to Acquire Rival MX TakaTak Short-Video App for $700 Million

With the MX TakaTak acquisition, ShareChat's parent will now have two short-video apps in its portfolio.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 February 2022 12:57 IST
ShareChat's parent entity, Mohalla Tech, launched a similar short-video sharing app named Moj

Highlights
  • ShareChat is valued at roughly $4 billion (roughly Rs.29,980 crore) 
  • ShareChat's parent will now have two short-video apps in its portfolio
  • ShareChat has plans to deepen its use of artificial intelligence tools

The parent company of India's ShareChat will acquire local rival MX's short-video platform in an around $700 million deal, two sources told Reuters, as competition heats up in the sector where foreign investors have placed major bets.

Indian short-video apps have become popular since New Delhi banned ByteDance's TikTok and some other Chinese apps in 2020 following an India-China border clash. After TikTok was banned, ShareChat's parent entity, Mohalla Tech, launched a similar short-video sharing app named Moj, which has over time garnered 160 million users and counts Meta's Instagram Reels as its key rival.

In a cash-and-stock deal, ShareChat's parent entity will acquire MX's short-video platform called TakaTak, the sources familiar with the discussion said.

The deal, valued at around $700 million (roughly Rs. 5,250 crore), could be announced within days, said one of the sources. Reuters is first to announce the two sides have reached a deal.

ShareChat, which is valued at roughly $4 billion (roughly Rs.29,980 crore) and counts Singapore's Temasek Holdings and Twitter among its investors, declined to comment. A spokesperson for MX said she did not have any immediate comment.

With the MX TakaTak acquisition, ShareChat's parent will now have two short-video apps in its portfolio.

The company has plans to deepen its use of artificial intelligence tools and reach a much wider audience as Moj has roughly 160 million users in India, while MX has roughly 100 million, said one of the sources.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: ShareChat, MX, TakaTak
