Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Mozilla Firefox Will Now Block Trackers by Default, With Enhanced Tracking Protection Feature

Mozilla Firefox Will Now Block Trackers by Default, With Enhanced Tracking Protection Feature

New users who install Firefox for the first time will have Enhanced Tracking Protection set on by default.

By | Updated: 5 June 2019 15:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mozilla Firefox Will Now Block Trackers by Default, With Enhanced Tracking Protection Feature

Mozilla, the maker of open source browser Firefox, has started blocking website cookies that can let advertisers and publishers track users across the Web. The company is blocking third-party cookies under a Firefox feature named Enhanced Tracking Protection, it had announced in 2018.

"Today, Firefox will be rolling out this feature, Enhanced Tracking Protection, to all new users by default, to make it harder for over a thousand companies to track their every move... Additionally, we're updating our privacy-focused features including an upgraded Facebook Container extension, a Firefox desktop extension for Lockwise, a way to keep their passwords safe across all platforms, and Firefox Monitor's new dashboard to manage multiple email addresses," Firefox's Senior Vice President Dave Camp wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.

"For new users who install and download Firefox for the first time, Enhanced Tracking Protection will automatically be set on by default as part of the ‘Standard' setting in the browser and will block known 'third-party tracking cookies' according to the Disconnect list," Camp added.

Cookies are small text files that websites can store in the users' browser -- either first-party cookies from the operator of the website or third-party cookies that can come along for the ride from advertising and analytics firms.

"For those who want to see which companies we block, you can click on the shield icon, go to the Content Blocking section, then Cookies. It should read Blocking Tracking Cookies. Then, click on the arrow on the right hand side, and you'll see the companies listed as third-party cookies and trackers that Firefox has blocked," the company added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mozilla Firefox
macOS 10.15 Catalina Removes Dashboard App, Developer Preview Hints
Honor Smartphones
Mozilla Firefox Will Now Block Trackers by Default, With Enhanced Tracking Protection Feature
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone's New Rs. 299 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Calling, 3GB Data
  2. Nokia Phone Due on June 6 Teased to Sport Waterdrop-Style Display Notch
  3. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  4. How Are You, Tim Apple? Indian Student Asks Cook
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  6. Mi Band 4 Set to Launch on June 11, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. OnePlus 7 Review
  8. Sony Launches a New 2.1 Channel Soundbar in India
  9. Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch Launched in India in 2 Sizes
  10. Samsung Galaxy A80 Gets Listed on India Website, Launch Imminent
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.