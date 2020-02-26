Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Mozilla Firefox Turns on DNS Over HTTPS by Default in US to Curb Data Snooping

Mozilla Firefox Turns on DNS Over HTTPS by Default in US to Curb Data Snooping

Firefox users outside the US will be able to manually turn the DNS Over HTTPS feature on.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 26 February 2020 18:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mozilla Firefox Turns on DNS Over HTTPS by Default in US to Curb Data Snooping

Firefox had announced it will roll out DoH in 2019

Highlights
  • Firefox ups its game to prevent data breach
  • It'll roll out DNS over HTTPS feature by default to prevent this
  • Experts have criticised this Firefox feature earlier

In an attempt to curb Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and third parties from snooping into user's browsing data, popular Web browser, Mozilla Firefox will start rolling out encrypted DNS over HTTPS (DoH) by default across the US in the coming weeks. What this essentially means is that the browsing company is looking at measures to prevent third parties to go through your browsing history to deliver targeted ads or access personal data. The announcement was made by the company in a note that was released on Tuesday. Users outside the US will be able to manually turn the feature on by heading into Settings, General, and then scrolling down to Networking Settings.

As per the note, Firefox claimed that until now, personal browsing data was at risk since the DNS database was accessed by browsers without encryption, even when accessing secured sites with HTTPS. To elaborate, the DNS is the database that links a computer-friendly website name with a human-friendly name, and a browser performs a DNS lookup to find the website when the user navigates to a URL.

"Today, we know that unencrypted DNS is not only vulnerable to spying but is being exploited, and so we are helping the Internet to make the shift to more secure alternatives," Mozilla said. To understand how snooping by third parties and ISPs can work, here's an in-depth explanation from Mozilla that explains it in detail.

Meanwhile, Mozilla - the non-profit oganisation that develops the Firefox browser - had earlier received flak from experts who claim that DoH causes more problems. One such problem highlighted by experts is that DoH hampers legitimate attempts by companies and lawmakers to block dangerous Web content. Another raised concern is that only a certain part of the DNS is encrypted, therefore, third parties will still be able to see which IP addresses their users are connecting to. However, The Verge points out websites you are visiting will still be visible to the DNS registry you are using, the attempts by third-parties to see them will be be much harder with DoH enabled.

Last year, when Firefox announced it will roll out DoH, in a note, it said the company has urged US Congress to reject broadband players lobbying against this development.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mozilla Firefox, Firefox, Mozilla, Data Privacy, Privacy, Web Browser
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Feature 270Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 65W Fast Charging, 4,720mAh Battery

Related Stories

Mozilla Firefox Turns on DNS Over HTTPS by Default in US to Curb Data Snooping
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  2. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  3. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  4. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  5. First Non-Oxygen Breathing Animal Found? Scientists Say Yes
  6. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  7. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
  8. Realme 6 Series to Offer 64-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display, More
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Feature 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Company Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Mozilla Firefox Turns on DNS Over HTTPS by Default in US to Curb Data Snooping
  2. Lenovo's Legion Gaming Phone Teased to Offer Over 55W Fast Charging Support
  3. Xiaomi Reportedly Developing Two-in-One 5G SIM and Memory Card: All You Need to Know
  4. Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Feature 270Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 65W Fast Charging, 4,720mAh Battery
  5. Worried Chinese Turn to Online Doctor Consultations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  6. Apple, Johnson & Johnson Partner on 'Heartline' Clinical Heart Study
  7. Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro See Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000 in New Sale
  8. Vivo Nex 3 5G Upgraded Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  9. Airtel Streamlines International Roaming With New Premium Pack, Pre-Booking for Prepaid Connections
  10. Jio Working With Microsoft on Project xCloud Game Streaming Service, What We Know About India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.