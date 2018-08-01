Mozilla has transformed its Firefox Rocket browser into Firefox Lite. The web browser, which was launched specifically for Indonesia in October last year, is now available in the all-new avatar through Google Play. While the company has changed the name of the browser, it is still offering a similar experience that is primarily aimed at offering a data-efficient web browsing experience. Firefox Lite comes with a Turbo mode and lets you save web pages to read them offline. The latest move comes in the midst of the development of redesigning the iconic Firefox logo using two system design approaches. Interestingly, Mozilla already included a couple of preferences for the original Rocket browser in its new design approaches.

As its name suggests, Firefox Lite is designed with intrinsic data-saving features to help you browse the Web - without spending much from your data limit. The browser lets you block images from the websites you browse. Similarly, you can turn on the Turbo mode to block tracking ads. There is also an option to save the screen with a single tap on the toolbar to read offline. The browser additionally saves the website links once you capture its screenshot to help you visit the same site in the future.

Mozilla claims that Firefox Lite is less than 3MB in size. Also, there are settings to save your cache and downloads directly to the microSD card. The web browser also has the search bar at the centre and offers a single tab navigation. Likewise, there are options to open multiple websites in different tabs. The browser also lets you bookmark your favourite sites.

Users in Indonesia can download Firefox Lite directly from Google Play. It is compatible with Android 5.0 Lollipop and above. If you want to experience its features somewhere outside Indonesia, you can download its APK file directly from APK Mirror. The emergence of Firefox Lite was first reported by Android Police. It has been spotted that the browser still has some signs of Firefox Rocket, including the privacy notice and the homescreen.

Lightweight browsers aren't new in the market of Android. Amazon in April launched its lightweight Internet browser in India that is claimed to be "lighter than the competition" with less than 2MB of size. The Amazon browser is designed for devices running Android 5.0 and above and includes features such as an integrated section for trending news, tab previews, and automatic fullscreen mode. Similar to Mozilla's Firefox Lite and Amazon's Internet browser, Opera has Opera Mini, while Alibaba-backed UCWeb has a UC Browser Mini.