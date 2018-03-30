Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mozilla Launches Firefox Facebook Container Extension, Prevents Users From Being Tracked

 
, 30 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Mozilla Launches Firefox Facebook Container Extension, Prevents Users From Being Tracked

Highlights

  • Mozilla rolls out Facebook container extension to isolate web activity
  • Extension creates blue-coloured browser tab
  • Clicking on a non-Facebook link, opens the site in a new tab

Mozilla this week launched an extension for its Firefox browser that makes it harder for Facebook to track users' Web activity. The Facebook Container extension essentially hides users' Facebook identity when they browse other websites. It creates a blue-coloured browser tab that isolates a Facebook session from the rest of the user's activity on the browser. Due to this new feature, Facebook will be unable to collect data from the sites that you visit, and target you with related ads.

The decision follows the Cambridge Analytica controversy where the political consultancy allegedly gained inappropriate access to data on 50 million Facebook users to potentially benefit the Trump presidential campaign. As a result, Mozilla had suspended advertising on Facebook's platform on concerns of data privacy. Meanwhile, with the new Container extension, Mozilla says that it "does not collect data from your use of the Facebook Container extension. We only know the number of times the extension is installed or removed."

Once you install the Facebook Container extension, it deletes your Facebook cookies and logs you out of the platform. Now, when you visit Facebook, the website opens in a new Blue-coloured browser tab or "container" tab. Here you can login to Facebook normally. Once you click on a non-Facebook link or navigate to a non-Facebook website in the URL bar, the pages load in another tab. However, if you click on a Facebook Share button in another tab it will load them within the Facebook container tab.

Notably, if you use your Facebook accounts to log in, like posts, or comment on external websites, you will not be able to do so if you install the Facebook Container extension. Mozilla says in a blog post, "This prevents Facebook from associating information about your activity on websites outside of Facebook to your Facebook identity." It added, "So it may look different than what you are used to seeing."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Container, Mozilla Firefox, Firefox, Facebook data
Facebook Begins 'Fact-Checking' Photos and Videos
Under Armour Says 150 Million MyFitnessPal Accounts Breached
Mozilla Launches Firefox Facebook Container Extension, Prevents Users From Being Tracked
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi TV 4S With 55-inch 4K HDR Display, AI Voice Remote Launched
  2. Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A Available Today at 12pm in Flash Sale
  3. OnePlus Teases Cryptocurrency Initiative, May Be an April Fool's Joke
  4. Apple Releases iOS 11.3, watchOS 4.3, tvOS 11.3
  5. How to Check if Battery Health Is Slowing Your iPhone Down
  6. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Impressions
  7. Microsoft's Windows Chief to Depart in Biggest Reorganisation in Years
  8. Uber-Ola India Merger Said to Be Under Discussion
  9. Huawei P20, P20 Pro Set to Launch 'Soon' in India
  10. OnePlus 6 Will Have a Notch in Its Display, and This Is How It Will Look
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.