Mozilla Firefox Now Lets You Add Your Custom Colours, Open 2 Tabs in 1

 
, 06 June 2018
Highlights

  • Color extension is designed to let you change colours of Firefox elements
  • Mozilla has also released a Side View extension to open two tabs in one
  • The new extensions are available under Firefox' Test Pilot programme

While you might be reading this story on Chrome or Safari, Mozilla has designed two new extensions that would persuade you to switch to Firefox at least once. The first extension, called Color, gives you the ability to customise elements including background texture, text, icons, toolbar, and highlights by changing their colours. There is also the Slide View extension to let you view two different browser tabs in the same tab, within the same browser window. Both new extensions are currently available under the Test Pilot programme that was released back in 2016 to bring experimental projects for early adopters.

With the new Color extension, you can pick your favourite colour for different Firefox elements. You can even mix and match a bunch of colours to see what likes you the most. Further, you can save and share your creation with others. There are also pre-installed themes to choose from.

mozilla firefox color extension Firefox Color extension

Color extension

 

Apart from the customisations offered through Color extension, Firefox has received the Side View extension that lets you view two different browser tabs in the same tab, within the same window. This helps majorly in comparing two products on an online marketplace or checking flight fare prices on two different webpages. Also, you can use the Side View extension to compare two pieces of text, such as side-by-side revisions of documents, without moving from one window to another.

mozilla firefox side view extension Firefox Side View extension

Side View extension

 

To experience customisations through the Color extension or view two browser tabs on one single window, you need to be a part of Firefox' Test Pilot programme. Mozilla highlights that the programme already has more than 100,000 daily participants and is available in 48 languages. Moreover, the programme is live for Firefox users on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Comments

Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla, Firefox
Moto G6
