Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Mozilla Firefox 96 Update Brings Noise Cancellation on Calls, History Highlights, More to Android and Desktop

Mozilla Firefox 96 Update Brings Noise Cancellation on Calls, History Highlights, More to Android and Desktop

Firefox 96 will display better images for recent bookmarks on the home page on Android.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 January 2022 19:14 IST
Mozilla Firefox 96 Update Brings Noise Cancellation on Calls, History Highlights, More to Android and Desktop

Photo Credit: Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox is not loading websites for some users

Highlights
  • Mozilla Firefox 96 started rolling out on Android and Web
  • Mozilla Firefox 96 focused on reducing main-thread load.
  • New update fixes an issue where video intermittently drops SSRC

Mozilla has released the latest version of its Web browser, Firefox 96, with multiple new features and fixes. The Firefox 96 version is available for desktop and Android now. In order to upgrade audio and video calls, Mozilla has worked on noise suppression and auto-gain-control in the latest update. The company has also added improvements to echo-cancellation. On Android, users will get a new history highlights feature with Firefox 96. It will show recently visited websites. Separately, Firefox users on Mac and Windows are complaining that they are facing issues while loading any website. As per user reports on Twitter and Reddit, a growing number of Firefox users are witnessing problems with sites failing to load and no status information is provided to users.

Mozilla's first Firefox update of the year for desktop comes with noted improvements in noise-suppression, auto-gain-control and echo-cancellation. Firefox version 96 for desktop also focuses on reducing the workload on the main thread. It is likely to help the browser to work faster on older and slower systems. Further, with the new update, Firefox will default all cookies to having a SameSite=lax attribute. Mozilla says this will help to guard against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.

The update has fixes for security vulnerabilities in older versions of Firefox. With the latest update, on macOS, command-clicking links in Gmail will open in a new tab. It has fixed issues with multiple video playbacks and video quality degradation issues on certain sites. It also fixes the issue where WebRTC downgrades screen sharing resolution. To avoid the problem with brightness changes, missing subtitles and more Mozilla has temporarily disabled detached video in fullscreen on macOS.

For Android, the new Firefox 96 release has added history highlights that show recently visited websites. Also, it brings improvements to the images displayed for recent bookmarks on the home page. The update brings improvements to the “Fill link from clipboard” and fixes the interface problem of private tabs.

With the latest update, Mozilla says selecting ‘search group' in ‘Jump back in' switches to an active tab. Duplicate history items are now merged and the history delete button is labelled for screen readers. The update fixes the crash while browsing bookmarks. Also, users can dismiss the keyboard when scrolling Home behind the search dialog.

Separately, some Mozilla Firefox users are reporting an issue on the company's support forums, Twitter as well as Reddit that prevents websites from loading at the moment. An infinite loop bug in Firefox's HTTP3 implementation is reportedly causing the issue. While there isn't a permanent fix from Mozilla for the bug right now, there is a temporary workaround to disable HTTP3 loading entirely in Firefox. As detailed by 9to5Mac, this can be done by following these steps:

  1. Opening Firefox
  2. Enter about:config in the URL bar to open a settings screen
  3. Search for the setting ‘network.http.http3.enabled'
  4. Set this setting to ‘false' to disable HTTP3
  5. Close and restart Firefox

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Mozilla Firefox, Firefox 96, Firefox for Android, Firefox for Windows, Firefox for Linux, Firefox for macOS, Firefox, Mozilla
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Researchers Detail macOS Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Gain User Data

Related Stories

Mozilla Firefox 96 Update Brings Noise Cancellation on Calls, History Highlights, More to Android and Desktop
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11S to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Teases
  2. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With LDAC Support Launched in India
  3. Realme 9i India Launch Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  4. Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  7. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Specifications, Colours Leaked
  10. All You Need to Know About God of War on PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Mozilla Firefox 96 Update Brings Noise Cancellation on Calls, History Highlights, More to Android and Desktop
  2. Microsoft Researchers Detail macOS Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Gain User Data
  3. Tecno Pova Neo With 6,000mAh Battery Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Google Pixel Foldable Smartphone Resembling Oppo Find N Design Spotted on Android 12L Beta
  5. Xbox One Console Production Was Discontinued in Late 2020 to Focus on Xbox Series X/S
  6. Gap Launches Its First NFT Collection on Tezos Blockchain
  7. Crypto Sector Could Suffer in Pakistan as Its Central Bank Looks to Ban Cryptocurrencies: Report
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Storage Variants, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 19 Launch
  9. Vivo Y21e Specifications Surface Online, Purported Renders Suggest Waterdrop-Style Notch
  10. Flipkart Acquires Re-Commerce Firm Yaantra to Enhance After-Sale Offerings for Smartphone Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com