Mozilla Firefox on iOS and Android is getting a new home screen and tab management features. The updated version of the mobile Web browser, Firefox 94, will allow users to access the last open active tab and search histories organised by topics right from the home screen. With the latest update, users can see recently saved bookmarks on the Firefox homepage as well. Firefox 94 will also reduce the visual clutter of having multiple open tabs, by grouping them as per topics.

The release notes of Firefox version 94 say that the new homepage will bring a completely new experience and has simplified on-the-go mobile experiences into one central location. The new design is said to be built based on user feedback and turns the homepage into a re-entry point to pick up where the user left off the last time they were online. Firefox 94 has started rolling out for both Android and iOS.

As mentioned, the new Firefox homepage works as a re-entry point with access to previously opened tabs with articles the user has yet to finish. With a few taps, the user can jump back into the last open active tab. Firefox version 94 will show sites bookmarked as well. Firefox accounts users can now see their recently saved bookmarks from desktop available on the mobile platform. The new homepage also organises search queries by topic on Firefox for Android. These saved searches will be available for 14 days.

In order to keep the browsing experience clutter-free, Firefox will change a tab into an “inactive state” if the users haven't visited it within the last 14 days. This feature will be available on Android as of now and will soon come to the iOS version.

Finally, Mozilla's latest Firefox 94 is bringing customisation options for Pocket feed. Android users will now be able to choose the topics of the stories they want to appear on the feed. iOS users can access the Pocket stories, but customisation of topics is not available at the moment. The topics may include food, entertainment, health, science, technology, and travel.

Additionally, Firefox 94 for Web is bringing 18 new themes based on six colourways with three “experiences” of each colour — soft, balanced, and bold.